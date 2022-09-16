GALENA, Ill. — Galena celebrated its homecoming against long-time rival Stockton with a dominating offensive rushing performance, building a 25-0 halftime lead in a 40-8 victory on Friday night.

Galena established the tone of the game on its very first possession, moving 60 yards in only five plays highlighted by a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Sam Eaton for a 6-0 lead at the 10:25 mark of the first quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.