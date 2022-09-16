GALENA, Ill. — Galena celebrated its homecoming against long-time rival Stockton with a dominating offensive rushing performance, building a 25-0 halftime lead in a 40-8 victory on Friday night.
Galena established the tone of the game on its very first possession, moving 60 yards in only five plays highlighted by a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Sam Eaton for a 6-0 lead at the 10:25 mark of the first quarter.
“I was really pleased and liked the way we came out and scored on our first four possessions,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “The defense played great with two turnovers, and two fourth down stops.”
After Stockton failed to move the ball, Galena covered 54 yards on its second possession with Jack Ries scoring on an 8-yard run for a 12-0 lead with 2:12 left in the first quarter.
Galena tallied twice more in the second quarter. Eaton exploded for a 38 yard run, and three plays later, Eaton broke loose again for another long run, this time 26 yards for his second touchdown and a 18-0 lead with 9:46 left in the second quarter.
Stockton fumbled on its next possession, and Galena’s Ries recovered at the Stockton 41. Ries’ bruising 21-yard scamper set up an 11-yard run for a touchdown by Roman Romer at the 5:45 mark of the second quarter.
Galena totaled 230 rushing yards in the first half versus 59 yards for Stockton. Galena also added 65 yards in passing.
Stockton tried to make a game of it to start the third quarter, driving the opening possession from its 39-yard line to the Galena 4. However, Galena stopped Stockton quarterback Parker Luke for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-goal.
Ries then burst up the middle on a third-and-3 for 87 yards for a touchdown, making the score 32-0 with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
An interception by Eaton set up Galena’s final score. Quarterback John Wubben sneaked it in from the 1-yard line with 8:26 left in the third, and he converted the two-point run to make it 40-0.
Stockton was finally able to get on the scoreboard with workhorse tailback Tanner Gile capping an 11-play drive with a 5-yard run with 1:41 left in the game.
The dynamic duo of Ries and Eaton combined for 301 yards rushing, with Ries leading the way with 172 yards and Eaton with 129 yards.
“In our conference we have to be able to run the ball,” Freed said. “We have a pretty young offensive line, but we’re not inexperienced anymore after four games. Our line is an area where we can continue to show big improvement.”
Galena improved to 2-2 with the win, while Stockton fell to 1-3 on the season.
“You just try and stack wins now that we are back at .500,” Freed said. “That’s not easy to do in our conference.”
