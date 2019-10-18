MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The more things got physical, the more they got personal.
In the end, it wasn’t the offensive classic that 2018’s meeting was. But it was classic nonetheless. Just a defensive classic.
Kannon Coakley ran for two touchdowns as Maquoketa held off Dubuque Wahlert, 21-6, at Goodenow Field in Class 3A District 4 prep football.
“We talked about it before the game that Wahlert is a physical team amd whoever was going to be more physical in this one was going to win,” Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman. “I thought that team was us.”
Maquoketa evened its record at 4-4 overall and 2-2 in district play.
A holding penalty on Wahlert (3-5, 1-3) wiped out a 47-yard TD on a screen pass from Isaac Ripley to Gabe Anstoetter. Wahlert had to settle for pinning the Cardinals deep on a beautiful punt by Bennett Cutsforth.
But Maquoketa marched 97 yards expeditiously. Coakley connected with Caiden Atienza on a pair of drive-extending passes and had 17-yard run for a first down. Connor Becker added a 33-yard run and capped the drive with a 7-yard TD and even kicked the extra point to put the Cardinals up, 7-0.
The Eagles answered with a drive that was costly for the Cardinals in more ways than one
Maquoketa’s Hunter Connolly was carted off the field after a jarring head-on collision with Gabe Anstoetter.
“It was a very physical game and that (injury) gave us a little more added motivation,” Coakley said.
Anstoetter finished off the 10-play 71-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring dash, but the conversion failed. The Cardinals got a healthy dose of big Joe Bahl on the drive as well. The 220-pound converted lineman barreled his way through the Cardinals defense and added a big 30-yard screen pass reception to put Wahlert in position for its first points of the night.
The Cardinals’ next drive was not as long, but just as impressive as the trio of Coakley, Atienza and Becker were at it again. Coakley and the 6-foot-4 Atienza hooked up on another pair of key completions and Becker put Maquoketa on the doorstep with a 28-yard run. Coakley carried it in for paydirt three plays later for a 14-6 lead that the Cardinals took into halftime.
The defenses took center stage after halftime.
Wahlert linebacker Eric Cerda blasted through the Cardinals line and dropped Coakley for a loss on fourth-and-1 near midfield.
Penalties doomed Wahlert all night as the Eagles were flagged eight times. The damage was never more apparent than the ensuing drive. The Eagles faced a fourth-and-2 inside Maquoketa territory, but a false start penalty pushed them back. Ripley, who went the distance at quarterback for the Eagles, came up a yard short on the next play.
Maquoketa stopped Wahlert on another fourth down on Wahlerts next possession, once again by a single yard.
Two more key penalties on Wahlert — a facemask and a personal foul, came in the final four minutes as Coakley and the Cardinals inched their way downfield and tried to drain the clock. Coakley scored his second TD run of the night with 2:27 remaining.
James Leopold put the icing on for Maquoketa intercepting Ripley with just over a minute to go.