Jack Gilligan will be joining the NAIA national football champions in the fall.
Dubuque Senior’s record-setting quarterback this weekend committed to play for Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. The Mustangs finished this season with a 14-0 record and defeated Grand View University, 38-28, in the national championship game Dec. 18 in Durham, N.C.
Gilligan, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound left-hander, earned Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 5A first-team all-state and Mississippi Valley Conference first-team accolades this fall after completing 153 of 255 passes (60%) for 2,237 yards and 17 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He also led the team on the ground with 524 yards and six touchdowns on 103 rushing attempts in leading the Rams to a Class 5A playoff appearance.
Gilligan broke program records for career passing yards (3,340), single-season passing attempts (256) and completions (153) and single-season total offense (2,761). He tied the school mark for career completions (240) and ranks second in total offense (4,102).
Gilligan has also drawn collegiate baseball interest as a left-handed pitcher.
Top-5 hoops showdown on tap — A top-five nationally ranked basketball showdown takes to the hardwood tonight on Bo Ryan Court.
NCAA Division III second-ranked UW-Platteville (16-0, 5-0 WIAC) hosts No. 5 UW-Oshkosh (13-2, 3-1) at Williams Fieldhouse in Platteville, Wis., at 7 p.m.
Quentin Shields leads the Pioneers with 14.7 points per game, while Kyle Tuma (14.4), Logan Pearson (12.1) and Blake McCann (11.2) also average double figures.
Levi Borchert fronts the Titans with 17.9 points per contest.
Platteville leads the WIAC, and ranks 10th in the nation, in defensive points allowed this season. The Pioneers are holding opponents to just 61 points per game. Oshkosh averages 78.8 per game.
Ole Miss ranked No. 5 in preseason — The University of Mississippi baseball team will open the season ranked No. 5 in the D1baseball.com poll. The preseason ranking is the highest of the season for Ole Miss after being slotted at No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 10 by Perfect Game. The Rebels are one of four SEC programs ranked inside the top five, joining Arkansas (2), Vanderbilt (3) and Mississippi State (4). Among the returning veterans for the Rebels will be sophomore Calvin Harris, a former all-state catcher at Western Dubuque High School.
Kelso, Deardorff named preseason all-Americans — D3baseball.com this week named University of Wisconson-Platteville senior Jon Kelso, an outfielder from Villa Park, Ill., to its 15-player first-team all-American team. Coe College senior T.J. Deardorff, a starting pitcher from Dubuque Senior, made the second team along with teammate T.J. Johnson, a utlility man from Cedar Rapids.
Nauman commits to Southeastern — Tucker Nauman, a senior pitcher/infielder from Western Dubuque, recently committed to play baseball at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, next season. Nauman went 3-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 innings as a junior last season. He also batted .324 (33-for-102) with seven doubles and 23 RBIs. Nauman played a pivotal role on the Dubuque County Minutemen winning state and regional championships en route to their second appearance in the American Legion World Series.
Lake sets Clarke assist record — Former Western Dubuque standout Jordan Lake broke the Clarke University men’s basketball assists record during an 89-88 loss to NAIA No. 2-ranked William Penn last week. Lake contributed 24 points, six rebounds and four assists in the game. His second assist of the night passed the mark of 389 assists set by Demonte Bynum from 2003 to 2008.
Edwards named A-R-C athlete of the week — The American Rivers Conference named Loras College junior Marion Edwards as its female athlete of the week. The Chicago native won the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes in leading the Duhawks to the team title at St. Ambrose University’s Battle of the Hive indoor track meet. She ran 7.76 in the 60-meter dash, which is .03 off of her Division III leading performance and ran a personal best of 25.61 in the 200-meter dash, which ranks second in the nation and third all-time for the Duhawks. She also competed on the 4x400-meter relay team which improved on its nation-leading time to win in 3:56:81.
Rogers collects another weekly honor — Loras senior Ryan Rogers, a former Dubuque Wahlert multi-sport athlete, won his fifth A-R-C men’s indoor field athlete of the week award on Monday after leading the Duhawks to the Battle of the Hive men’s team title. Rogers took home first place in the pole vault, tying his career best 4.92 meters, which is ranked third in Division III. He also won the long jump with a jump of 7.14 meters, just .01 meter off his personal best, which ranks fourth nationally. Rogers currently has three top-five marks in NCAA Division III.
Smith completes Loras sweep — Josh Smith, a junior from Dolton, Ill., completed a Loras sweep of A-R-C weekly men’s indoor track awards. He won the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes this weekend. Smith posted an impressive 6.86 in the 60 meter dash for fifth in Division III, and he also ranks third in the nation after his 200 meter dash performance of 22.13. His performances rank first in the conference in both events.
Local DMACC athletes honored for academics — Four former area athletes earned academic all-region accolades this fall while at Des Moines Area Community College. The first-team honorees include baseball player Kannon Coakley, of Maquoketa; softball player Sydney Kennedy, of Western Dubuque; and volleyball player Rachel Eddy, of Dubuque Wahlert. Baseball player Bennett Cutsforth, of Wahlert, made the second team.