The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will add six players, one umpire and one special contributor during its 35th annual induction ceremonies this summer.
The players include Dubuque’s Mark Gassmann, Farley’s Scott Harris, Rickardsville’s Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove’s Gery “Baldy” McDermott and Cascade’s Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber. Worthington’s Darrell Tucker will be inducted as an umpire, and Dyersville’s Donnie Ungs will be honored as a contributor.
They will be honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program on Friday, July 9 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. Gary Dolphin, the Voice of the Hawkeyes, will emcee the event, which begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
The following evening, the Hall of Fame/Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game between the Prairie League and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will take place at Memorial Park in Worthington. The All-Star Game starts at 6:30 p.m. with representatives from Bernard and Key West serving as managers. Following the game, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place.
In the event of rain, the All-Star Game and induction ceremony will be rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 11.
Tickets for the dinner/program can be purchased from Hall of Fame committee members Gary Langel or Rich Knepper. Tickets cost $20 per person and will go on sale in June.
Due to the pandemic, the Hall of Fame did not hold induction ceremonies or the All-Star Game last summer.