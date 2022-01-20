After a three-game skid, the Spartans earned a much-needed victory on Wednesday evening.
Tabria Thomas netted a game-high 24 points and Miah Smith notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, as the Spartans (10-7, 4-4 American Rivers) took down Luther, 68-48, in Decorah, Iowa.
Clarke 61, Graceland 47 — At Kehl Center: Tina Ubl and Giana Michels paced the Pride with 11 points apiece, as Clarke (19-2, 10-0 Heart of America Conference) overcame a tough shooting night to win its 16th straight contest.
Wartburg 84, Loras 82 — At Loras AWC: The Duhawks lost a heartbreaker to the No. 13-ranked Knights. Sami Martin’s 18-point, 15-rebound double-double led Loras. Madison Fleckenstein and Madison Haslow contributed 14 points apiece.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 77, Graceland 70 — At Kehl Center: Keith Johnson had a game-high 27 points to lead the Pride (9-9, 4-5 Heart) past Graceland.
Wartburg 86, Loras 83 — At Loras AWC: Jake Healy and Declan Ciurlik had 16 points apiece, Rowan McGowen added 14 points and 10 rebounds, but the Duhakws (11-5, 3-4 A-R-C) lost a thriller to the Knights.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 0 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Michael Jenkins floored six kills, but the Pride (1-1) fell in straight sets, 25-22, 25-10, 25-19.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 72, Anamosa 15 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Maraiah Huenke’s 23 points led the Comets (9-4) to their fifth straight win on Tuesday. Kalesia DeShaw added 17, and Ka’Lynn DeShaw and Teagan Humphrey had 14 points each.