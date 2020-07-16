DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They got down early, came roaring back, and hung on for dear life at the end.
But, the Dyersville Beckman softball team moved on with a thrilling 9-8 victory over Maquoketa Valley in their Iowa Class 2A Region 7 postseason opener on Wednesday night.
“This is what we’ve done all year long”, Beckman coach Ryan Meissner said. “We are so young experience wise, so every day we come out here we’re learning. There’s no panic because (the girls) are always like next play, next pitch we’ll do it.”
Maquoketa Valley jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first. Taya Tucker reached on a walk, stole second and scored on Erin Knipper’s single. Brooke Elgin followed with a base hit and the second run came across on an infield hit by Leah Ries.
Beckman came right back in the second with a big inning of their own; with the first four hitters all coming across to score. After a leadoff walk to Shea Steffen, the Blazers used consecutive singles by Keely Schmitt, Reese Osterhaus and Emily Wulfekuhle to close the gap. The big hit of the inning was Kamryn Klas’ two-run single, giving Beckman a 4-2 advantage.
Beckman stretched the lead to 5-2 in the third when Lauren Osterhaus led off with a double and came around to score on a Maquoketa Valley fielding error.
The Blazers added four more runs to go up 9-2 in the sixth highlighted by RBI singles from Wulfekuhle and Klas, who finished the night with three hits and three RBIs.
Maquoketa Valley was not done, however, battling back with three runs of their own in the sixth. After a single by Knipper, Leah Ries drew a walk and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. The Wildcats then used singles by Krista Ries and Ella Mensen to close the gap to 9-5.
They kept that momentum going in the seventh when Carissa Sabers, Tucker and Knipper all singled to start the inning. After a Beckman error and singles by Leah Ries and Kendra Hillers, the score was 9-8. They could get no closer, however, as Beckman pitcher Kaylee Ludwig — who went the distance and retired the final two hitters — forced the Wildcats to leave the bases loaded.
“I was very scared with the bases loaded but I knew Kaylee would throw some great pitches,” Klas said.
The Blazers advanced to play Northeast Goose Lake on Friday night.
Maquoketa Valley ended its season at 7-10, but head coach Macey Kintzle is proud of how her team battled through a difficult season.
“They have fun, they play together, they go with the flow,” she said. “Going into a season with no idea of what it’s going to be like, they did a great job.”