Molly Vogt and Jason Lanser won multiple events in the Dubuque Area USBC Bowling Association Tournament, which ran April 15-23 at Round Two in Peosta, Iowa.

Vogt claimed the Linda Ehlinger Award with a high scratch series of 672 and the Evelyn Oneyear Award with an all-events count of 1,917, which included 672 in singles, 656 in doubles and 589 in the team event. She also took the all-events with handicap title, adding 363 pins handicap for a 2,280 count.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.