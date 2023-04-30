Molly Vogt and Jason Lanser won multiple events in the Dubuque Area USBC Bowling Association Tournament, which ran April 15-23 at Round Two in Peosta, Iowa.
Vogt claimed the Linda Ehlinger Award with a high scratch series of 672 and the Evelyn Oneyear Award with an all-events count of 1,917, which included 672 in singles, 656 in doubles and 589 in the team event. She also took the all-events with handicap title, adding 363 pins handicap for a 2,280 count.
Lanser captured the Charlie Kutsch Award with an all-events scratch total of 2,115, which included 603 in singles, 760 in doubles and 752 in the team event. He teamed with Logan Klinge, who rolled a 760, to take the doubles championship at 1,551.
Philip Breitbach rolled a perfect 300 to win the Martin Unmacht Award for high scratch game among the men. Stephanie Willenbring took the Ruth Pauly Award with a 265 high scratch game on the women’s side.
James Leach rolled an 823 scratch series to earn the Hank Rieder Award. And Andrew Roth won the all-events handicap title with a 575 in singles, 541 in doubles, 615 in the team event and 525 pins handicap for a 2,256.
In singles, Rob Alleman won the men’s title with a 718 plus 54 pins for a 772. Nicole Freiburger took the women’s title with a 651 plus 180 pins handicap for an 831 total.
Teri Kauffmann and Nicole Meisenburg finished first in women’s doubles. Kauffman rolled a 559 and Meisenburg a 485, and the duo received 518 pins handicap for a 1,562 total.
The men’s team title went to Tyler Rhomberg (593), Collin Lyons (518), Randy Becker (596), Gerald Decker (618) and Dale Koster (726). They received 613 pins handicap for a 3,664 total.
The women’s crown was claimed by Joan Furlong (454), Sam Davis (581), Sue White (445), Mary Jo McFadden (550) and Kate McFadden (576). They added 895 pins handicap for a 3,501 total.
