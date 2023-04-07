The Dubuque Fighting Saints dug themselves out of a two-goal deficit Friday night to earn a 5-3 victory over the Madison Capitols in Middleton, Wis.

With the win, the Saints (29-21-5-1) pulled even with Green Bay (29-21-2-4) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference and moved within two standings points of clinching a playoff berth. The Saints can accomplish that feat tonight, when they wrap up the home-and-home series with the Capitols at Dubuque Ice Arena.

