The Dubuque Fighting Saints dug themselves out of a two-goal deficit Friday night to earn a 5-3 victory over the Madison Capitols in Middleton, Wis.
With the win, the Saints (29-21-5-1) pulled even with Green Bay (29-21-2-4) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference and moved within two standings points of clinching a playoff berth. The Saints can accomplish that feat tonight, when they wrap up the home-and-home series with the Capitols at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Dubuque’s Noah Powell broke a 2-2 tie just 1:39 into the third period when he scored his eighth goal of the season. Max Montes won a faceoff back to Jayden Jubenvill at the left point, and he fed Nils Juntorp in the left circle.
Recommended for you
Juntorp passed to the slot to Powell, who outwaited goalie Rastislav Elias before tucking the puck in the net.
Ryan St. Louis scored the eventual game-winner at 4:44. He stole the puck in the neutral zone, skated across the Madison zone and scored his 28th goal of the season into the top left corner of the net. That also secured his 21st multi-point game of the season.
William Felicio gave the Capitols hope with a power play goal at 6:22 of the third, but Montes regained the two-goal cushion 10:18 later to conclude the scoring. Montes completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Owen Michaels and Ryan St. Louis for a backdoor goal and his 21st tally of the season.
Paxton Geisel stopped 28 of 31 shots to earn his eighth victory of the season and second in as many outings.
Madison opened the scoring just 6:11 into the game on Jack Brandt’s seventh goal of the season. Nathan Lewis chipped the puck out of his own zone to spring a 2-on-1, Matt McGroarty took the initial shot, and Brandt scored on the rebound.
The Capitols doubled their lead 3:02 into the second period following a turnover deep in the Saints’ zone. The puck found Max Nagel at the top of the blue paint, and he quickly tapped a shot past Geisel for his seventh goal of the campaign.
A hustle play by Oliver Moberg helped the Saints get on the board exactly two minutes later. Max Burkholder appeared to ice the puck, but Moberg beat his man to negate the icing call and create a 2-on-1 for the trailing skaters. The puck took a long bounce off the end boards, and Jake Sondreal fed James Reeder to the left of Elias for a tap-in goal, the 15th of the season for the rookie.
The St. Louis brothers connected for a goal at the 13:27 mark to pull the Saints even. Lucas St. Louis broke up a play in his own zone and zipped an outlet pass to older brother Ryan St. Louis for a clean breakaway. Ryan St. Louis deked to the left, then backhanded a shot into a vacated net behind Elias for his team-leading 27th goal.
Madison finished with a 31-27 advantage in shots on goal and went 1-for-4 with the man advantage. The Saints scored power play goal in two opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.