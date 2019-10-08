Davis Stelzer now knows the feeling of a bittersweet trip to the Iowa state golf meet.
Much like his older brother, Jax, felt last fall.
The Western Dubuque sophomore, along with all his teammates, were determined to reach state as a team this year after playing so well all season. A consistent, deep lineup gave the Bobcats the confidence that they could achieve that goal.
However, for the second year in a row, the Bobcats fell just shy of reaching state as a unit. Once again, Western Dubuque finished fourth in the team standings at an Iowa Class 4A district meet on Monday at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, Iowa, shooting a 325 and missing the state cut by 4 strokes.
“It’s hard not to be disappointed,” Western Dubuque coach Ben Wilson said. “For the second year in a row, we finished fourth. Coming into the season, no one expected us to come this close. The guys performed well and we knew we’d have to perform really well to have a chance, and things just didn’t go our way at the end. I’m still really proud of how we finished the season.”
As a sophomore last year, Jax Stelzer qualified individually and placed 27th. This year — also in the same stage of his prep career — Davis Stelzer made the cut with a 77 to finish seventh overall at the district and qualified for his first state meet this Friday and Saturday at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.
“Last year when we went down with Jax, I thought it was really cool and I wanted to go as well,” Davis Stelzer said. “It’s always good to have the confidence going into it and I’m hoping to do as good as Jax did last year ... or even better.”
Davis Stelzer knows he’ll have his work cut out for him. The forecast in Polk City calls for thunderstorms on Friday, but clear on Saturday. Both days feature temperatures in the high 40s.
“Hopefully I can shoot mid 70s, that’s the goal,” Davis Stelzer said. “It’s going to be a cold one, though.”
Jax Stelzer finished with an 80 at the district, with Max Naumann firing an 83 and Casey Perrenoud shooting an 85 to round out the Bobcats’ score.
“Today I just went in with a positive attitude, trying to get the job done and have a good score for my team,” Davis Stelzer said. “We were really hoping to go as a team, and it’s a little bittersweet, but going as an individual is still good, too.”
Also in Marion, Dubuque Hempstead finished eighth with a 339. Wil Sigwarth shot an 83 to lead the Mustangs, with Kyler Vanden Berge adding an 84 and Kyle Arthofer and Nate Kaesbauer each adding 86s. Dubuque Senior placed ninth also with a 339, led by Timmy Casey and Brady Schiesl each shooting 82s. Aidan Obermueller added an 87 and Jake Woodward shot an 88.
At another 4A district at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove, Iowa, Dubuque Wahlert just missed the state cut with a 332 to finish fourth. Ben Vaassen placed 12th overall with an 81 to lead the Golden Eagles, with Will Coohey also adding an 81. Nick Splinter shot an 83 and Alex Link fired an 87 for Wahlert.