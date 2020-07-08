BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Bill Jantsch seemed to be a permanent fixture at local sporting events during a distinguished career with the Dubuque Community School District.
That presence continued long after his retirement in 1997.
So, fittingly, a permanent tribute to the long-time educator now resides at Dalzell Field. The Jantsch family unveiled a striking black granite bench on the concourse near the West entrance to the stadium.
The inscription reads, “In honor of Bill Jantsch for his 60 years of dedication and contribution to youth sports. May others be inspired.” It also includes a United States Marine Corps insignia in honor of his service to his country.
Jantsch served as a teacher, coach, administrator, volunteer and fund-raiser in Dubuque well into his 80s. And he always encouraged youngsters to continue their education, try new experiences, participate in plays, musicals and sports, serve their community and travel.
Jantsch participated in every sport at Dorchester High School in Wisconsin before graduating in 1950. His passion for sports led him to the University of Wisconsin to pursue a career in education and coaching. Following his stint in the Marines, Jantsch earned a master’s degree in Science Education from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
Jantsch returned to his home state and began his coaching career in Belmont, while serving as a teacher and administrator. He earned Wisconsin’s educator of the year in 1967.
Jantsch moved on to Senior in 1969 to teach Earth Science and coach freshman basketball, and serve as an assistant varsity football coach. He took over the football program the following year and led the Rams to the Mississippi Valley Conference championship in his second season. It marked Senior’s first football championship in 28 years.
Jantsch became Senior’s activities director in 1973 and helped to initiate the women’s athletic programs through Title IX.
He played pivotal roles in developing the Dubuque Soccer Complex and hiring full-time athletic trainers for Dubuque schools. From 1982-97, he served as Dubuque Community School’s Athletic Director, which led to him being honored as the Northeast Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year three times. He was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame in 1998 and into Senior’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.
After his retirement, Jantsch served on the board and as an officer of the Salvation Army, YMCA, Rotary and Dubuque Soccer Alliance for decades.
Jantsch and his wife, Ann, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They enjoy golf, traveling and keeping up with their five children and 10 grandchildren.
DIETZEL TAKES OVER MARQUETTE CROSS COUNTRY
Former Dubuque Wahlert standout runner Olivia Dietzel has been hired to coach the boys and girls cross country programs at Bellevue Marquette, activities director Isaac Sturm recently announced.
Dietzel was a two-time letterwinner in cross country and track and field before graduating from Wahlert in 2011. She studied at Notre Dame and the University of Wisconsin and remains active in road races and Ironman competitions.
HOME TALENT LEAGUE LIMITED TO EXHIBITIONS
The Home Talent League recently decided to cancel its season, although some teams not restricted by their local health departments will be allowed to play exhibition games. Shullsburg/Benton is among the teams who plan to play a partial schedule this summer.
The Home Talent League, which began in 1929, is Wisconsin’s largest adult amateur baseball league. The Western Section plays a Sunday schedule and includes teams in Argyle, Blanchardville, Dodgeville, Hollandale, Shullsburg/Benton and Wiota.