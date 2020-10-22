Cascade quarterback Justin Roling had himself one heck of a half of football last Friday.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week went 6-for-6 for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-0 Iowa Class 1A playoff-opening home win over Wilton. The Cougars, who improved to 6-2 with the win, took a 48-0 lead into halftime.
“It’s definitely the best half of football I’ve ever played,” Roling said. “My receivers just did a great job of getting open and the line gave me lots of time.”
Roling now has 992 passing yards to go along with 12 touchdowns for his junior season.
“Justin continues to grow week to week and has really developed into a leader for us,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “He understands his role on the team and his decision making has improved so much since the beginning of the season.”
Roling, who saw limited time on the varsity last season as a back-up quarterback, knew he would have to battle for the No. 1 spot this season.
“I spent a lot of time over the offseason working on passes and footwork, and I knew that spot wasn’t mine until I earned it,” he said.
Although Roling did not start in the season opener, he made his way into the game after a few snaps, and has been starting for the Cougars ever since.
“He’s taken complete ownership of that position and has opened up the passing game for us,” Frake said. “We have typically been a run-dominated team, but Justin opens up other options for us.”
With a young team around him, Roling was aware that he would need to step up into a leadership role quickly.
“I am more of a vocal leader, and I think the guys have responded pretty well to that,” he said. “We have come together as a team and as friends away from football, and our team chemistry is great. We are excited to continue getting to play for another week.”