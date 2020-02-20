The Dubuque Fighting Saints hit the road for a three-game weekend beginning tonight. Here is a capsule look at the games:
FIGHTING SAINTS (29-10-1) AT TEAM USA (22-17-1)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight at USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, Mich.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: This is the only meeting between the Saints at Team USA’s U-18 squad. Dubuque finished 1-1-1 against the U-17 squad.
Outlook: This will be the U-18 squad’s first game in USHL play since a 5-2 victory over Muskegon on Dec. 13. In between, the Americans have faced international competition and NCAA Division I and Division III foes. Last month, the U-18s defeated a team of USHL all-stars, 6-1, in the Bio Steel All-American Game in Plymouth … The Saints are the second-hottest team in the USHL with an 8-2 mark over their last 10 games. Only Omaha, at 8-1-1, has been better in that span.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT MUSKEGON (18-21-4)
When: 6:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at L.C. Walker Arena, Muskegon, Mich.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: The Saints won the first three meetings in the series, which concludes this weekend. Dubuque opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Lumberjacks at the USHL Fall Classic, then earned a 5-2, 3-1 sweep Dec. 6-7 at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Outlook: Muskegon enters this weekend on a three-game losing streak and has gone just 3-6-1 over the last 10. The Lumberjacks are led by Danil Gushchin, who has 20 goals and 41 points in 36 games. Dubuque has three scorers in the USHL’s top eight. Ty Jackson ranks second with 50 points, Dylan Jackson is fourth with 49, and Riese Gaber is eighth with 45, including a league-leading 29 goals.
Up next: The Saints return home to Mystique Community Ice Center next weekend to host Sioux City on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday.