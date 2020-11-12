The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ lone game scheduled for this weekend has been postponed after the United States Hockey League determined minimum coronavirus safety requirements could not be met.
The game, scheduled for Friday night, has been rescheduled for Feb. 4 at Mystique Community Ice Center. Fans with tickets to the game will receive a promo code to be redeemed at a future game of their choice.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the USHL has canceled six games originally scheduled for this weekend out of coronavirus concerns. That leaves 10 games still on the docket.
Last weekend, the USHL played only four games. Dubuque participated in two of the four.