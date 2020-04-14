Terry Breitbach loves small-town football.
That’s what makes the decision to step down as East Dubuque football coach a difficult one.
Breitbach has resigned from his post as the Warriors’ most successful coach, closing a 14-year tenure leading the program as the all-time wins leader in East Dubuque history with a career record of 75-69.
“It has been my pleasure over the last 14 years to work with exceptional student-athletes, coaches, administration, parents, Booster Club, EDYFL (East Dubuque Youth Football League), and community who built and defined a quality program,” said Breitbach, who cited wanting to spend more time with his family. “I took over the program with one goal in mind: build a quality football program that will compete and be respected by teams in the best football conference in the state. I feel we have accomplished this and it is time for someone else to improve on what we have built.”
It’s that small-town culture in East Dubuque that helped Breitbach build up a down-trodden program that had only made the playoffs twice in its history — 1976 and 2000 — before he took over in 2006. He was also an assistant coach for the varsity, as well as for the Warriors JV and junior high squads, for four seasons before earning the head varsity job.
“Small-town football is unique. If you’ve never lived in a small town it’s hard to understand,” Breitbach said. “When I came in with the other coaches we just wanted to establish a program that was not only respected in the conference, but in our own community. I came in at the right time, as the EDYFL was just starting up and we had parents that were very involved and wanted to bring football back to prominence in East Dubuque. The booster club put the time and effort into raising money for our facilities and our football field was substandard, to say the least, when I started.
“To see the growth of support throughout my years in East Dubuque was truly special. When you see a small town homecoming parade and all of the community is out to support and back what you’re doing, that was very special.”
Breitbach led the Warriors to two Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championships and five consecutive berths into the Illinois Class 1A playoffs from 2009-2013, with the 2009 and 2010 squads both reaching the state quarterfinals. There was also three seasons where the Warriors finished 5-4 and were eligible for the postseason, but ultimately didn’t get in.
“Terry was always about building relationships with the kids and their families,” said Bill Reisen, who was an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator with Breitbach from 2006-2016. “ Terry was always the type of guy you wanted to coach your son. He was just an all-around good guy that took a genuine interest in the players and his assistant coaches.
“He’s really an ambassador for the program, the community and small-town football. He’d always pump up the booster club and what great food the concession stands would have and just the overall atmosphere of it. He loves East Dubuque and loves the community.”
Breitbach turned the Warriors into winners, a program that expected to make the postseason and not one that was pleasantly surprised if it did.
“Terry was pivotal in starting the winning culture at ED,” said Chris Cox, an all-state defensive end and offensive lineman who starred for the Warriors from 2006-09 and also coached under Breitbach from 2014-16. “We didn’t have a history of winning in the past, it just happened here and there. My class (2009) started a string of making the playoffs several years in a row and Terry changed how we were perceived. It was a family atmosphere, and after practices or wins or losses he’d teach the players life lessons and what we could take from that moment.”
Former players believe Breitbach will be remembered for turning around a program that was in dire need of a special leader to make it happen.
“His legacy will be making East Dubuque a team that set making the playoffs as a standard,” said Jacob Puls, an all-NUIC offensive lineman and linebacker for the Warriors from 2007-10. “There’s a lot of stuff that ED never did until he came around.”
After 45 years in football — Breitbach starred at Dubuque Wahlert, graduating in 1980 and then started four years at Loras College at defensive back, setting interception records that still stand today — the small-town coach is looking forward to more time with sons Jon and Charlie.
“There’s so much that goes into being a head coach,” Breitbach said. “It was just time and I’m ready to have more time with my family.”