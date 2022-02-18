West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker throws CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker throws CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker raises his hand after beating Henry Christensen of Ballard during their 195# Class 2A wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker on the mat with CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker grapples with CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker on the mat with Henry Christensen of Ballard during their 195# Class 2A wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker removes his headgear after defeating CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker on the mat with Henry Christensen of Ballard during their 195# Class 2A wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker throws CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker throws CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker throws CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker raises his hand after beating Henry Christensen of Ballard during their 195# Class 2A wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker on the mat with CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker grapples with CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker on the mat with Henry Christensen of Ballard during their 195# Class 2A wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker removes his headgear after defeating CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker on the mat with Henry Christensen of Ballard during their 195# Class 2A wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker throws CJ Hisler of Webster City during their 195# Class 2A semifinal wrestling match at the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
DES MOINES -- Wyatt Voelker believes he is the most dominant wrestler, not just in Iowa, but in the nation.
But, that’s something he said he has to prove on a near constant basis.
He’s been proving it this week, and on Saturday night will try to become a two-time state finalist.
“It’s really fun doing this with my friends and teammates,” Voelker said. “I expected nothing less than to come to this tournament and dominate. That’s my plan, that’s what I’ve been doing.”
Voelker, now a four-time state semifinalist, toyed with Ballard’s 11th-ranked Henry Christensen in their quarterfinal, racking up five first-period takedowns before getting the fall in 1:10 in Friday's morning session of the Class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
Voelker, who hasn’t lost since the semifinals of his sophomore season, made it look easy again in the semifinals in the afternoon, winning via technical fall over eighth-ranked CJ Hisler of Webster City, 23-8, to secure his second trip to the finals.
He will face second-ranked CJ Carter of Glenwood in tonight’s final.
Teammate Brent Yonkovic, ranked No. 2, faced a 7-4 deficit against Sioux City Heelan’s No. 6 Sir Brandon Watts in their quarterfinal, but escaped with 1:06 left, then added a takedown and two back points in the final 30 seconds to secure a 9-7 victory. The freshman lost a 3-2 decision to third-ranked Logan Arp of South Tama in the semifinals and can still finish as high as third.
The Hawks’ No. 4 Carson Less (120), No. 6 Logan Peyton (152), No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (160), Will Ward (182) and Cameron Geuther (285) lost in the quarterfinals; Less, Logan Peyton, Ward and Geuther rebounded in wrestlebacks to clinch a spot on the podium.
Less, Logan Peyton and Geuther can place anywhere between third and sixth. Ward will wrestle for seventh place today.
Jadyn Peyton, a four-time qualifier and two-time medalist, and Blake Engel (132), a three-time qualifier, suffered their second losses in the consolation second round and were eliminated.