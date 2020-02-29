Mark Cheremeta scored twice in the second period on Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints extended their home winning streak to nine games in front of a season-high 3,104 fans on Hockey for All Night, which promotes diversity and inclusion. Following the game, the Saints auctioned off the game-worn jerseys to benefit the local United Way.
After an exciting but scoreless opening period, Dylan Jackson gave the Saints the lead for good just 21 seconds into the middle frame. Michael Feenstra made a long outlet pass along the left wall to Ty Jackson, who carried into the Sioux Falls zone before setting up twin brother Dylan Jackson for a backdoor goal. It was Dylan Jackson’s 20th goal of the season and the 95th point of his two-year career.
The Saints doubled their lead 2:27 later on Tommy Middleton’s seventh goal of the season. Ian Pierce’s shot from the point caromed off the end wall, Robert Cronin poked it away from goalie Nate Reid, and Middleton jammed it into the net.
Cheremeta scored his first goal of the night, and the eventual game-winner, at 10:40 of the period. He hit a wide-open net from the right faceoff circle after Reid stopped the initial shot, seconds after a power play expired. Matthew Kopperud and Rise Gaber were credited with assists, but all five skaters on the ice touched the puck during prolonged possession in the Sioux Falls zone.
Chermeta connected on a 4-on-3 power play less than six minutes later to put the Saints ahead, 4-0. Antonio Venuto won a faceoff in the Sioux Falls zone, and Riese Gaber and Aidan Fulp moved the puck around the perimeter before Cheremeta wired a one-timer from the right circle for his 17th goal of the season.
The Stampede scored both of their goals in the first 1:28 of the third period. Sam Stange, acquired on Monday from Sioux City, scored his 25th goal of the season on a one-timer at the 1:12 mark, and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe struck 16 seconds later with a deflection goal.
The Saints finished with a 30-19 advantage in shots on goal and went 1-for-3 on the power play while stopping both of Sioux Falls’ man-advantage situations. Aidan McCarthy made 17 saves to improve to 12-7-0, lower his goals against average to 2.75 and raise his save percentage to .898.