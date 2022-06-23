The University of Dubuque didn’t have to look very far to find its next vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics.
Nelson Edmonds, who serves as the dean of student engagement and services, will become vice president of Student Engagement and Intercollegiate Athletics. He succeeds Dan Runkle, who served as director of athletics for nearly 20 years and will transition into a position in the office of advancement on July 1.
“As the search committee worked its way through the national search process, and as we identified opportunities and challenges facing our intercollegiate athletic program and our university, it became increasingly clear to me that our ideal candidate was already a valued member of our team,” University of Dubuque president Jeffrey Bullock said in a statement announcing the move. “We had a talented group of finalists, any one of which would have done a good job for us. However, as an established leader and a trusted colleague, I believe that Nelson has the ability to make a bigger impact even more quickly, and to build upon the significant achievements of Dan.”
Since arriving at Dubuque in 2018, Edmonds has served as dean of student engagement and services. He has led the office of student life which houses the offices of vocation, career services and community engagement, multicultural student engagement, student activities, first-year experience, international student services and study abroad programs. A member of the president’s cabinet, he also volunteers as a coach on the Spartans football team.
Edmonds attended the United States Naval Academy, Northern Michigan University, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater with a Bachelor of Science in English and a master of science in curriculum and instruction. He is currently working on his EdD.
Edmonds worked on the football coaching staff at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for nearly 20 years. He helped the Warhawks win 11 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and four national championships in four trips to the title game.
“I am blessed and honored to continue to serve our mission and the Spartan Family in this expanded role,” Edmonds said. “I am thankful for the leadership and support of President Bullock and our Board of Trustees and look forward to the opportunity to work with our students, our faculty and staff, our alumni, and our community partners by further engaging the many meaningful educational experiences that happen at UD.”
This academic year, the Spartans won American Rivers Conference championships in women’s golf, men’s soccer, men’s basketball, softball, men’s outdoor track and field and a Midwest Lacrosse Conference men’s title. Dubuque finished third in the A-R-C all-sports standings.
Wartburg hires former UD soccer assistant — Wartburg College on Wednesday announced the hiring of Dubuque native and University of Dubuque assistant coach Emily Ryan to serve as the head coach of the women’s soccer program. She replaces another former Dubuquer, Tiffany (Treanor) Pins, who resigned to take the head coaching position at Washington & Lee University.
Ryan served as the head coach at her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, from 2017-20, after starting as an assistant coach in with the Pioneers in 2016. The Pioneers posted a program-best fourth-place regular season finish in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2018 and recorded 48 goals (a 21-goal improvement from 2017), 30 assists and five shutouts, while shattering four program records in 19 games.
“Coach Pins has done a phenomenal job at the helm of the women’s soccer program over the past 11 seasons,” Ryan said. “I am so excited to lead and inspire the current and future student-athletes to build off the success of this program both on and off the field.”
Local track standouts academic all-American — The College Sports Information Directors of America named five local athletes to its 2021-22 Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Teams on Tuesday. Loras College’s Elayna Bahl and Marion Edwards made the first team, and the Duhawks’ Kassie Parker landed on the third team with Dubuque’s Alison Beeman and Wisconsin-LaCrosse’s Skye Digman.
Bahl, a former Western Dubuque standout, carries a 3.90 GPA in accounting and finance; Edwards carries a 3.97 average in media studies and public relations; Parker, a Clayton Ridge graduate, posted a 3.47 undergrad average in kinesiology and psychology, as well as a 4.0 Masters average in coaching & leadership; Beeman posted a 3.96 graduate average in arts & communication; and Digman, a former Platteville prep, posted a 3.69 average in mathematics.
Harvey, Jasa academic all-American — Loras’ Mike Jasa and Ryan Harvey earned spots on the CoSIDA) Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America teams, released Wednesday. Jasa carries a 3.40 GPA in finance, and Harvey carries a 3.98 GPA in political science.
