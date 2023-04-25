Inspired play from the fourth line and a pair of goals by Max Montes kept the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ season alive on Tuesday night.
Shawn O’Donnell and Brayden Morrison contributed a goal and an assist each, and Gavin Cornforth added an assist to lead the fourth-line charge in a 5-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers at the Resch Center in Game 2 of their best-of-3 USHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The teams square off tonight, with the winner meeting top-seeded Chicago in the second round this weekend.
The Saints needed just 24 seconds to capitalize on the game’s first power play and seize the early momentum. Raimonds Vitolins hooked Ryan St. Louis from behind to take away a scoring opportunity at the 5:11 mark to put the Saints on the man-advantage.
Green Bay had a chance to clear the zone, but Owen Michaels made a play at the blue line to keep it in for Ryan St. Louis before making a bee line to the net front. St. Louis sent a cross-ice pass to Theo Wallberg, who walked the puck in along the left wing and centered for a Michaels deflection. Michaels’ attempt found Montes at the right side of the net for an easy tap-in goal and his first of the playoffs.
The Saints went on the power play again more than 3 minutes later, when James Duerr delivered a dangerous hit on Lucas St. Louis below the goal line. Dubuque didn’t convert, but the momentum stayed on their side and led to Morrison’s first playoff goal and a 2-0 lead at the 11:27 mark.
Morrison blocked a Carter Rose shot in his own end to spring a 3-on-2 the other way. From the right wing, Cornforth centered a pass for a well-covered O’Donnell, who did not get a shot off. But Morrison followed the play and backhanded a shot from a sharp angle in the right circle into a vacated net behind goalie Kristoffer Eberly.
With 64 seconds remaining in the period, Ryan St. Louis received a penalty shot opportunity after Rose hooked him from behind on a clean breakaway. Eberly denied St. Louis, but the Saints’ leading scorer intercepted a clearing attempt on the ensuing faceoff to set up a third goal just 10 seconds later.
Ryan St. Louis quickly moved the puck across ice to Owen Michaels on the left wing, and Michaels found James Reeder on the backdoor. Eberly made a stellar leg-pad save on the initial shot, but Reeder collected his own rebound and tapped it into a wide-open net for his first playoff goal.
Vitolins got the Gamblers on the board just 32 seconds into the middle frame. Barrett Hall centered a pass from below the goal line to Vitolins, who wired a one-timer past Marcus Brannman from the right circle for his second goal of the series. Former Saints defenseman Austin Oravetz recorded a secondary assist.
Then, Vitolins won a battle during a goal-mouth scramble at the 6:50 mark to jam the puck past Brannman and pull Green Bay within 3-2. Hall and Jimmy Clark picked up the assists.
Shawn O’Donnell regained a two-goal lead with his first playoff goal at the 9:14 mark. He forced a turnover along the right-wing wall to set up a Morrison shot from the slot. Eberly made a leg save on the original shot, but O’Donnell pushed it just far enough across the goal line that defenseman Artyom Levshunov couldn’t prevent a goal. Video replay confirmed the call on the ice.
Montes struck again on the power play at the 19:03 mark of the period to extend the lead to 5-2. After being dumped to the ice by defenseman Jacob Martin, he regained his footing at the top of the blue paint and slammed home a centering pass from Michaels. Ryan St. Louis picked up a secondary assist after defensemen Max Burkholder and Wallberg moved the puck around the perimeter.
Tonight’s game will decide a back-and-forth season series between the Saints and Gamblers.
Dubuque and Green Bay split their eight-game season series, with the Gamblers holding a 19-18 edge in goals. Both teams went 3-1 at home.
