Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes scored a pair of goals Tuesday night in a 5-2 playoff victory at Green Bay.

Inspired play from the fourth line and a pair of goals by Max Montes kept the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ season alive on Tuesday night.

Shawn O’Donnell and Brayden Morrison contributed a goal and an assist each, and Gavin Cornforth added an assist to lead the fourth-line charge in a 5-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers at the Resch Center in Game 2 of their best-of-3 USHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The teams square off tonight, with the winner meeting top-seeded Chicago in the second round this weekend.

