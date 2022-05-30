OMAHA, Neb. — Clark Elliott had four RBIs, Ted Burton drove in three runs and three Michigan pitchers combined for a five-hitter as the Wolverines beat Iowa, 13-1, in seven innings on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Fifth-seeded Michigan (31-26) defeated No. 2 seed Rutgers, 10-4, in the championship game later Sunday. The third-seeded Hawkeyes (36-19) meanwhile stated their case for an NCAA tournament at-large berth after a deep run in a loaded conference field. The tournament field will be announced today.
“If we don’t get in the tournament, it’s a travesty,” Iowa coach Rick Heller said. “If anybody deserves to get in the tournament, this team does. Our resume is as strong as anybody out there. We played a tough schedule and close losses to really good teams as well. Once we got as healthy as we could, we started rolling.
“This team since mid-March has played as good as any team in the country, really, and our pitching staff is one of the best in the entire country. You can’t deny that. This pitching staff, in a regional, is something nobody wants to face.”
Iowa won its final six series in Big Ten play, swept Indiana on the final weekend of the regular season, won three games in Omaha, won 8 of 9 Big Ten road series and won 20 games against conference opponents.
On Sunday, Connor O’Halloran (5-4) allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings for the Wolverines. Willie Weiss came on in the top of the fifth and was ejected after hitting Sam Petersen with the first pitch. Cameron Weston then threw three scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season.
Jimmy Obertop and Riley Bertram each hit RBI singles in the first inning to give Michigan a 2-0 lead. Jake Marti and Elliott added sacrifice flies in the fourth to make it 4-0 before Kyle Huckstorf’s RBi single in the bottom of the inning trimmed Iowa’s deficit to 4-1.
Seven different Hawkeyes pitches combined to walk nine Michigan batters.
(Saturday’s late game)
Iowa 7, Michigan 3 — Kyle Huckstorf had a two-run triple and an RBI single, Connor Shultz struck out the side in the eighth to end a Michigan threat and Iowa stayed alive Saturday night.
Keaton Anthony drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth inning to give the Hawkeyes a 1-0 lead. Huckstorf drove in a pair with his triple in the sixth to make it 3-0,
Michigan answered with two runs in its half of the sixth on a two-run single by Jordon Rogers to get within a run.
Iowa scored four times in the seventh to take a 7-2 lead. Sam Petersen drove in two with a single and Cade Moss and Huckstorf added RBI base hits.
Jimmy Obertop homered off Hawkeyes reliever Ben Beufel leading off the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-3. A walk to Tito Flores and a bunt single by Riley Bertram spelled the end for Beufel. Connor Schultz came in and struck out Ted Burton, Rogers and Jake Marti to end the threat.
Schultz yielded a lead-off double to Joe Stewart in the ninth but stranded him at third base for his first save. Starter Cam Baumann allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five in his first decision of the season.
Chase Allen (7-2) took the loss for the Wolverines.
