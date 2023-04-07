Brooke Klostermann knows the value of her big three.

“I think it’s a great attribute to have right now,” said Klostermann, the first-year Western Dubuque girls golf coach. “The leadership that those three have is great for me to have as a brand-new coach; it kind of makes it easy for me. They see what I want in the team and they believe in that and they know what it’s like to get to state. The girls trust in them because of their leadership.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.