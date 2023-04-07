Brooke Klostermann knows the value of her big three.
“I think it’s a great attribute to have right now,” said Klostermann, the first-year Western Dubuque girls golf coach. “The leadership that those three have is great for me to have as a brand-new coach; it kind of makes it easy for me. They see what I want in the team and they believe in that and they know what it’s like to get to state. The girls trust in them because of their leadership.”
McKenna Stackis, CeCe Ball and Addy Jones, the Bobcats’ three returners from last year’s Class 4A fifth-place state tournament team picked up right where they left off, leading WD (336) to a team title in the Dubuque County Meet on Thursday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Dubuque Wahlert (344) placed second, Hempstead (415) was third and Dubuque Senior (460) finished fourth.
Stackis was the individual medalist with a 78, Ball was fifth with an 86 and Jones sixth with a round of 90. Freshman Natalie Fangman (82) placed third individually in her first varsity meet to give the Bobcats four of the top six scorers overall.
“Our team is pretty good this year again,” Stackis said. “We did lose some seniors, but I think we’ve got a good shot again because I want to make it to state again, both individually and as a team.
Stackis, who placed fifth individually last year at state, carded a birdie on the par-four 14th hole to highlight her round.
“To come out here and play well and get first, it really boosts my confidence, especially since we have so many tournaments still to go.”
Wahlert’s Ava Kalb, who was 12th last year at the 3A state meet, earned medalist runner-up honors after carding a 79. The stellar round helped the Golden Eagles’ junior rid herself of a sour taste after recording a 10 on her final hole last year at state at River Valley Golf Course.
“It was just kind of a bad way to end,” Kalb said. “We don’t have to play there this year if we do make it back to state, so that will be nice.”
“I definitely want to place at state this year after the unfortunate end last year with the tough hole,” she added. “My goal is to be top 10 this year.”
With five returners from last season’s state team that placed third in Class 3A, Kalb feels Wahlert can go even lower.
“I think we are really solid this year,” she said. “I definitely want to end at least third again, but second or even first would be great.”
Katelynn Vaassen (83), Julia Busch (91) and Maggie Heiar (91) also scored for Wahlert.
After graduating its top two scorers from last year, Dani McQuillen and Sydney Lyon, Hempstead’s lowest average returning scorers, led the team with a 97 and 100, respectively. Taylor Loso (105) and Mia Westland (113) completed the scoring for the Mustangs.
Senior counted scores from Jordan Westhoff (106), Mya Beau (116), Adrianna Reimer (117) and Evelyn Deutsch (121). The Rams also graduated their two lowest scorers from last year.
