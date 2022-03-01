Dubuque Hempstead’s Cameron Fens and Dubuque Senior’s Olivia Baxter were selected to the boys and girls Northeast Iowa teams for the Pizza Ranch All-Star Games.
The showcase will be held March 26 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School, with teams consisting of 10-12 players from each of four regions across the state.
Fens averages 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game for the Mustangs, who play tonight for a trip to the state tournament.
Baxter averaged 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.7 steals for the Rams.
