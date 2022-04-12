The Clayton Ridge girls soccer team has shown it can play in its inaugural season.
Three different players scored goals as the Eagles beat North Fayette Valley, 4-2, on Monday in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Morgan Pierce, Haley Rork and Katy Geuder each found the back of the net for Clayton Ridge, which improved to 3-3 overall in its first season. The Eagles played with a co-ed squad last year in its first season with a boys program.
JayLyn Moore made 10 saves to earn the victory in goal for Clayton Ridge, which also benefitted from a North Fayette Valley own goal.
Dyersville Beckman 6, West Delaware 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Trailblazers pulled away to beat the Hawks behind five second-half goals.
Mount Vernon 8, Maquoketa 0 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Mustangs scored seven times in the first half and rolled past the Cardinals, who fell to 0-3.
Galena/East Dubuque 1, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1 — At Galena, Ill.: The co-ops battled to a draw in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference match.
PREP BASEBALL
Potosi/Cassville 7, River Ridge (Wis.) 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Robby Roe went 2-for-3 and earned the victory on the mound, and Sam Udelhofen, Preston Steiner and Ashton Spitzach collected three hits each as Potosi/Cassville beat the Timberwolves.
Fennimore 8, Richland Center 7 (9 innings) — At Fennimore, Wis.: Mason Adkins and Max Miles each homered, with Miles’ serving as a walk-off shot to lead off the ninth inning as the Golden Eagles beat the Hornets. Devin Kreul added three hits for Fennimore.
Prairie du Chien 4, Cuba City 2 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Blackhawks pitcher Tommy Mara took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a home run to Mason Reese as Prairie du Chien earned a non-conference victory over the Cubans.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 12, Iowa-Grant 9 — At Cobbs, Wis.: The Cubans held off the Panthers in a high-scoring SWAL matchup.
Highland 2, Potosi/Cassville 1 — At Highland, Wis.: Gracie Breitsprecker had one of the co-op’s two hits and drove in the team’s only run in a tight loss to the Cardinals.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Rams take title — At Epworth, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse won the 200 and 400 to help lead the Rams to the team title at the Bobcat Coed Quad.
Sam Akins (100), Cole Oftedahl (3,000) and Alec Parkins (110 hurdles), and 4x200, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relays also won for the Rams.
Western Dubuque got wins from Brenden Begle (1,600) and Dakota Hoffman (shot put), and its sprint medley and distance medley relays.
Hempstead’s Derek Leicht (800) and George Holesinger (400 hurdles) added victories to Hempstead’s wins in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
Duke Faley won the discus for Wahlert.
Bobcats win — At Epworth, Iowa: Ava Ramler led Western Dubuque’s 1-2-3 finish in the 100 as the Bobcats won the team title at the Bobcat Coed Quad.
Audrey Biermann (200), Ava Goins (400), Kaitlyn Thole (800), Lexi Salow (100 hurdles), Brooke Ameskamp (400 hurdles), Taryn Penney (shot put) and Madison Maahs (discus) won individual events, and the shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays also won for the Bobcats.
Wahlert’s Ellie Meyer (1,500), Lilly Boge (3,000) and Brielle Berning (long jump) won individual events, and the Golden Eagles won the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley relays.
Martensen defends title — At Whitewater, Wis.: Benton senior Kayci Martensen won her second consecutive 1,600-meter Wisconsin all-divisions indoor state championship on Saturday, finishing in 5 minutes, 9.45 seconds.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central 8-2, Loras 0-1 — At Pella, Iowa: Grace Houghton went 2-for-4 and drove in the Duhawks’ only run of the day as Loras (16-4, 3-3 American Rivers Conference) lost twice against the Dutch (16-10, 4-2).