For the second time this offseason, the Cedar Rapids Roughriders have named a former Dubuque Fighting Saints player to head coach Mark Carlson’s on-ice staff.
Christian Frey, who played parts of the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons for Dubuque, became the RoughRiders’ goaltending coach on Tuesday. His former Dubuque teammate, Evan Janssen, joined the staff as an assistant coach in early June. They both played on the 2012-13 squad that won the United States Hockey League’s Anderson Cup and Clark Cup.
“I’m extremely excited to be a part of such a successful organization,” Frey said in a statement released by the team. “After speaking with the coaching staff, it is no wonder why the RoughRiders have been one of the most consistent clubs in the USHL. I aim to come in and continue the success in whatever ways I can.”
The Arlington, Texas, native accepted a scholarship from Ohio State University midway through the 2013-14 season and posted a 36-34-11 record, 2.86 goals against average and .913 save percentage in 87 career games for the Buckeyes. He earned a spot on the Big Ten Conference’s all-rookie team as a freshman and garnered second-team all-star accolades in 2016-17.
Frey, 27, played professionally in the American Hockey League and ECHL for two seasons after graduating from Ohio State. He spent the past season as a goaltending coach for the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League.
“We are excited to welcome Christian to the Roughrider family,” Carlson said. “He was a successful goalie in the USHL, Ohio State, and the pro ranks. He knows the USHL very well and will be able to share his experiences with our goalies. I have been impressed with Christian’s passion, work ethic, and drive to develop goaltenders. Our players and coaches look forward to working with Christian this season.”
Kirtland to Yale — Paul Kirtland, who served as an assistant coach in Dubuque during the 2017-18 season, has been hired as an assistant coach at Yale University. The 32-year-old Lexena, Kansas, native spent the past two seasons in a similar role with Sacred Heart University.
Kirtland played at Ohio State University, briefly played pro hockey in the ECHL and began his coaching career in 2013 with Fairbanks of the North American Hockey League. He spent two years in Fairbanks, followed by two years at Trinity College before joining Oliver David’s staff in Dubuque.
USHL honors Stampede — The USHL on Wednesday named the Sioux Falls Stampede as its organization of the year for the fourth time in the past seven seasons. Sioux Falls, which joined the league in 1999, also won the award in 2001-02, 2005-06, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2017-18.
The Stampede led the league in attendance for the eighth straight season and drew nearly 140,000 fans in 24 home games before the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. That included three crowds in excess of 8,000 fans.
The team also donated more than $200,000 to local charities. On the ice, Sioux Falls finished 21-19-7 and was in position to qualify for the playoffs.