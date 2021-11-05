CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When Maddie Harris, Maddy Maahs and Meredith Bahl were freshmen, a decision was made.
“We lost to Wahlert when we were freshmen, and we wanted to get to state,” Harris said. “When it was our turn to shine, we knew we were going to come in here and win it.”
Their turn arrived on Thursday.
Behind its standout trio of senior leaders, and four more senior contributors on the roster in Natalie Ulrichs, Anna Kluesner, Emma Kapler and Kylie Gansen, Western Dubuque achieved its goal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in a Class 4A championship sweep over Waverly-Shell Rock to secure the program’s first state title.
“It means a lot,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “We wanted this for them, and I think everyone wanted this for them. The juniors and sophomores on the team, they wanted it for them. We have a group of girls that were going to make sure we were coming out of this ahead. I cannot be prouder of every single one of them.”
As freshmen, the Bobcats lost to Dubuque Wahlert in regional postseason play, lighting a fire in this group that was finally extinguished after two years of heartbreak at the state level.
“We’ve been working for this for four years now under Coach Scherrman,” Harris said. “We knew we were going to come in here and play well.”
For the third straight year, tears were definitely shed. But these tears were different, as smiles and laughs came along with them.
“This is special for all of the seniors,” Bahl said. “We play together as a team, and if we aren’t scoring points, we don’t get mad at each other, we stick together as a team, fix it, and pull it out in the end.”
Maahs was named the 4A all-tournament team captain to cap a stellar season. The floor general of WD’s offense racked up 117 assists, 25 digs and 15 kills over three state matches.
“That’s been a dream of mine since freshman year when I stepped on the court,” Maahs said. “It’s pretty amazing to receive that honor.”
Maahs was the master of the perfect set this season, and her teammates took notice — and thrived.
“Maddy Maahs gives us perfect sets,” Harris said. “How can we not hit well? She just places it perfectly.”
Maahs finished with 1,075 assists this season, and the state stage was the perfect place to watch the master work her magic.
“She’s my best friend,” Bahl said. “On the court, off the court, she’s my best friend. She’s just awesome. I love her.”
Bahl and Harris were also named to the all-tournament team. Harris racked up 45 kills and 29 digs in three state matches, and Bahl added 35 kills and 25 digs. Bahl’s final blast that the Go-Hawks couldn’t handle sealed the championship.
“This is just the biggest, best thing that’s ever happened to us,” said Kluesner, who added four kills. “We just made Western Dubuque volleyball history. It is amazing playing alongside some of my best friends and my coaches are amazing. I just love this team and it’s going to be hard to leave them behind.”
What a journey it was.
“It’s so special,” Maahs said. “This team has a special place in my heart.”