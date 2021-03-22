The University of Dubuque overcame an early two-run deficit to throttle visiting Wartburg, 10-2, on Sunday in the first game of an American Rivers Conference baseball doubleheader.
Max Snowden went 4-for-4, while Hunter Martindale and Cole DeStefanis collected two hits apiece to spearhead an 11-hit attack for the Spartans (3-6 3-1 A-R-C). Kyle Radi and Martindale drove in two runs apiece.
Anthony Scanlan earned the pitching win after scattering eight hits in a complete-game seven-inning outing. He struck out seven and walked two.
Wartburg (3-7,1-3) took the second game, 7-2. Parker Ridge went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Brett Kelting drove in three runs for the Knights. DeStefanis led the Spartans with a pair of hits.
Clarke 21-17, Graceland 2-3 — At Lamoni, Iowa: The Pride improved to 18-6 overall and 8-0 in the Heart of America Conference with the impressive sweep. Clarke outscored Graceland, 56-8, in the four-game weekend series. The Pride are receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
William Penn 5-3, Clarke 4-4 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Pride scored all four runs in the seventh inning to win the second game and earn the split, as Morgan Lenderink hit a three-run homer and Dubuque Senior grad Sydney Tigges drove in another. In the opener, Lindsey Herrmann and Tori Litchkey had two hits apiece for Clarke (8-11, 2-5 Heart of America).
Dubuque 8, Wartburg 7 — At Waverly, Iowa: Alyanna Martinez went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored and Emily Bloomer belted a home run as the Spartans (7-2, 2-1 A-R-C) held off a late Wartburg rally. Lexi Schmidt improved to 4-0 in the circle for Dubuque.
Nebraska Wesleyan 11, Loras 4 — At Loras: Grace Houghton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, but the Duhawks fell to 0-7, 0-3 in the A-R-C.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Millikin 0 — At Decatur, Ill.: David Beach had 15 assists and Joe Horn added 14 as the Duhawks (5-5, 4-4 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) rolled to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 sweep. Seven different Loras players contributed kills, led by Patrick Mahoney and Jake Filotto with seven apiece.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Loras 7, Nebraska Wesleyan 2 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Wahlert grad Riley Collins won at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles to help the Duhawks to the team victory.
PREP FOOTBALL
Galena 28, Eastland-Pearl City 6 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peyton Bauer ran 23 times for 137 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs to lead the Pirates in their season opener on Saturday night. Ethan Hefel connected on 33- and 27-yard touchdown passes to Brady Schemehorn for the other Galena scores.