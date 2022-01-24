Shawn O’Donnell liked the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints channeled their frustration on Saturday night.
Gabriel Lundberg and Kenny Connors scored two goals apiece, and 13 different players tallied at least a point as the Saints steamrolled Green Bay, 6-1, at Mystique Community Ice Center to end a four-game losing streak. The Saints dropped a 4-1 decision at Cedar Rapids on Friday night.
“We had a great week of practice. Unfortunately that didn’t really show (Friday) night, but it sparked a fire in us tonight,” said O’Donnell, who set up both Lundberg goals. “We came into the locker room with a bunch of energy, and the guys were ready to play. This is what we saw in practice all week.
“We didn’t have a bad game in Cedar Rapids, but just a few bounces here and there went the other way. Tonight, we wanted to bounce back in the right way.”
Connors opened the scoring 4:53 into the game after winning a faceoff to linemate Tristan Lemyre, who found Zane Demsey at the left point. Demsey moved the puck across the blue line to Lucas Olvestad for a shot from the middle of the blue line. Goalie Aaron Randazzo stopped Connors’ tip attempt, but Connors fought off a check to score his 13th goal of the season on the rebound.
“That took a little weight off our shoulders, coming off a little bit of a skid lately,” Connors said. “There’s no lack of talent in our room. We know we have a good team, it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together. We’re still working hard and competing together so we can continue to build a team that can go far at the end of the year.
“We’ve been doing a lot of things to put us in a position to win every night. The key was sticking to that plan all game and executing.”
Jackson Hallum, a third-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights, pulled the Gamblers even 5:36 later by using his speed to shed the Dubuque defense and score a highlight reel goal on Paxton Geisel. That was the last shot to beat Geisel, who made 16 saves to improve to 13-6-0-2.
Lundberg scored the eventual game-winning goal at the 10:29 mark. Nikita Borodayenko sprung O’Donnell on the right wing, and O’Donnell fired a shot low along the ice. The shot bounced off Randazzo’s leg pad to Lundberg, who scored his fifth goal of the season on the rebound.
Dubuque broke the game open with three more goals in the second period.
Lundberg scored his second of the night at the 7:57 mark. O’Donnell dug the puck out of the corner, and Lundberg wired a laser shot under the crossbar from a sharp angle low in the right faceoff circle.
“Tonight felt really good, because we consistently did everything right: we skated, we worked hard and I think we out-competed them,” Lundberg said. “We haven’t been doing that consistently enough the last couple weeks, and that’s why it feels better tonight. We earned it.
“Green Bay has been playing well lately. In this league, any team can beat any team, so you have to keep playing well to win.”
Just 5:05 later and shortly after the Saints killed Green Bay’s first power play opportunity, USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday notched his 19th goal of the season to cap a slick tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Connor Kurth and Ryan Beck. Halliday beat Randazzo from just above the goal crease.
The backbreaker came 44 seconds later while Green Bay had its second power play of the game. Austin Oravetz flipped the puck ahead to Tristan Lemyre, whose shot from the right circle handcuffed Randazzo before trickling across the goal line for his 17th goal of the season. That also ended Randazzo’s night after allowing five goals on 25 attempts.
Connors sealed the win 6:21 into the third period. Max Montes left a drop pass for Max Burkholder, who delivered a perfect backdoor feed for Connors to tap into the net behind goalie Rastislav Elias.
The Saints outshot Green Bay, 34-17, and won for the fourth time in five games in the seven-game season series. Dubuque got scoring from 13 different players.
“You need that depth scoring to go far in any league, but, after a night like this, guys aren’t gripping their sticks quite as tight,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “When you lose a few in a row, and you have back-to-back games of scoring only one goal, everyone gets a little tighter.
“We did more things right, and our intentions were good all night. Even when we made mistakes, it was for the right intentions. This is definitely a good night to build on.”