Six area teams qualified for an abbreviated Wisconsin football postseason, and four earned No. 1 seeds in their regional pods.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released automatically seeded brackets for six divisions to play two rounds of playoffs. The state will not crown a state champion during this pandemic-stricken season, but instead will celebrate 49 regional champions.
Potosi/Cassville and River Ridge qualified in Division 6, while Darlington and Lancaster are in the same Division 5 regional. Mineral Point is in a separate D-5 pod and Prairie du Chien qualified in Division 4.
Top-seeded Potosi/Cassville will host No. 4 DeSoto in next weeks’ regional semifinal. No. 2-seed River Ridge hosts No. 3 Highland with the winners facing off a week later for a regional championship.
Darlington earned the top seed in its D-5 pod and will host No. 4 La Crosse Aquinas in one semifinal while No. 2 Lancaster hosts No. 3 Melrose-Mindoro in the opposing semifinal.
Mineral Point also earned a No. 1 seed in Division 5. The Pointers will host Palmyra-Eagle in the semifinals. The winner would play either No. 3 Waterloo or No. 2 Cambridge.
Prairie du Chien is the area’s fourth No. 1 seed. The Blackhawks host Westby in their Division 4 semifinal with the winner facing either No. 3 Viroqua or No. 2 Nekoosa.
Teams that lose in the regional semifinals are able to play the regional's other remaining team for a sort of consolation game. Teams that did not qualify for the postseason are allowed to schedule games each of the next two weeks.