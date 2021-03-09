Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan was named to Iowa Class 4A all-state teams by two different organizations.
Donovan was selected to the 4A all-state second team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. She was picked for the third team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Maquoketa Valley seniors Ella Imler, Emerson Whittenbaugh and Taya Tucker also earned all-state honors from both organizations.
Donovan, a 6-foot sophomore forward, was a consistent post presence for the Golden Eagles all season. She led the team in scoring (12.7 points per game) and rebounds (8.3). She converted on 52.5% of her field goal attempts, and her 14-point, 10-rebound effort against Waverly Shell-Rock in the regional final was a big factor in Wahlert making its first state tournament appearance since 2013.
Whittenbaugh and Imler were both first-team picks by the IPSWA, while Tucker was named to the second team. The IGCA had Imler on the first team, tabbed Whittenbaugh for the second team and picked Tucker for the third team.
Imler averaged a team-high 14.3 points per game this season and led the state tournament in scoring at 13.3 points per game, earning herself a place on the all-tournament team. Wittenbaugh averaged 12.5 points, connecting on 49.2 % of her shots and pulling down 6.9 rebounds per game. Tucker scored a game-high 16 points during Maquoketa Valley’s regional final against Dyersville Beckman to lead her team to state. She was also included on the all-tournament team, averaging 11 points at the state tournament.
Imler and Whittenbaugh were among 18 area players to earn academic all-state honors from the IGCA. They were joined by Dubuque Wahlert’s Maya Wachter, Rebecca Schmerbach, Ana Chandlee, Allison Kutsch, Gabby Moran and Mary Kate King; Dubuque Senior’s Payton Kizer and Lilian Donath; Bellevue’s Juliana Penniston and Kenna Duensing; Bellevue Marquette’s Delaney Banowetz and Beatrice Kemp; Cascade’s Faith Bower and Sydney Weber; and Dyersville Beckman’s Keeley Schmitt and Kennedy Arens.