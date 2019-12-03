In the fall, Tori Michel proudly dons the blue and gold for the Dubuque Wahlert swim team.
But when basketball season rolls around, there’s no love lost. Bellevue Marquette is the jersey Michel boasts, and when the 6-foot senior visited the Eagles Nest on Monday night, she was there to win.
“I’m definitely on the competitive side,” Michel said. “I swim for Wahlert. I play basketball for Marquette.”
Michel finished with a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double — with 11 of those points coming in the fourth quarter alone — as the Mohawks fended off the Golden Eagles for a wire-to-wire, 45-37 win on Monday night.
The win improved Marquette to 2-0. But even though the Mohawks led throughout, this one felt anything but easy. Wahlert’s press defense forced Marquette into 27 turnovers, something Mohawks coach Jim Kettmann is going to make a point of addressing in practices to come.
“We’re making a point of it this year not to have as many turnovers, but you couldn’t tell that tonight,” said Kettmann. “We did lose three starters, and I think we’re just trying to find ourselves yet. Sometimes we have girls cutting when they weren’t supposed to, and other times they’re not cutting when they are supposed to.
“I learned a lot of things that we’re going to go back and work on.”
The game served as the Eagles’ season-opener, forgoing a preseason scrimmage because of a Christian retreat several days ago.
It showed through the first quarter. Marquette marched out to an 8-1 lead and Wahlert didn’t manage a field goal until Allie Kutsch’s 3-pointer at the 3:21 mark. The Mohawks took a 17-7 lead through the first frame, while the Eagles shot 2 of 16 in the opener.
The Eagles managed to settle in and make a game of things, despite Marquette’s imposing size. Mary King provided a spark in the second quarter with six points on an 8-0 Eagles run to cut their deficit to 17-15. The Mohawks pushed back in front, 22-15, before King scored six straight points for Wahlert, including a layup with 3 seconds until half, cutting her team’s deficit to 24-21 at the break.
King scored all 12 of the Eagles’ points in the second.
“It’s a matter of now we’ve got to score and make something happen off of the turnovers,” said Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler. “We had our chances. … A couple of layups go in and it could be a different game.”
Another King layup out of the break brought the Eagles within 24-23, with Marquette turning the ball over on its first four possessions of the third quarter. The Mohawks regained control with a layup by Ellie O’Brien capping a 7-3 Marquette run for a 31-26 lead.
King’s layup cut Wahlert within 31-28 to close out the third when Michel awoke. She scored the Mohawks’ first five points, followed by a hook shot from Miranda Peters, and the Marquette lead was back to 38-30.
Wahlert never got within four after that. Michel converted a three-point play for a 41-34 lead, Peters finished a fast-break layup for a 43-36 lead in the final minute, and after Morgan Herrig’s free throw brought the Eagles back within 43-37 with 7.2 seconds left, Michel put the finishing touch on the game with a putback off of a missed Peters free throw to bring the game to its final margin.
Peters led Marquette with 18 points while King finished with a game-high 22 to lead the Eagles.