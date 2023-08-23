Dubuque Golf & Country Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a state-level tournament beginning today.
The 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur includes 113 golfers in two categories — the Senior Division (50-and-over) and Super Senior Division (65-and-over). Following practice rounds Tuesday, the competition begins with rounds of qualifying at 8:30 a.m. today and Thursday, with approximately 60 golfers making the cut for the final round on Friday.
Joe Palmer, of Norwalk, Iowa, won the Senior Division with an 8-under-par last summer at Ames Golf & Country Club, but he is not entered in this year’s event. Last year’s runner up, Sean Davis, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, has registered for this week’s tournament. He finished five strokes back of Palmer.
Bob Brooks, of West Des Moines, Iowa, will try to defend his Super Senior Division championship after shooting 2-under-par at Ames. Jim Butler, of Fort Madison, Iowa, and Rob Christensen, of Marshalltown, Iowa, tied for second at 2-over-par last year and have registered for this week’s event.
Dubuque Golf & Country Club first hosted a state championship — the fourth annual Iowa Amateur — in 1904 when it was known as the Rabbit Hollow Links at Dubuque Golf Club.
ALTHOFF MEMORIAL GAME SET FOR SATURDAY
The 22nd Annual Scott Althoff Memorial Softball Game will take place at McAleece Sports Complex at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It is open to Dubuque Senior baseball alumni and costs $30 to play and $5 for fans. Proceeds from the event fund a scholarship for a Senior baseball player.
Althoff was a 1997 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and a member of the Rams baseball team. He was a member of the 1996 MVC championship team. Because of his untimely death in July of 2002, Senior has hosted an annual memorial alumni softball game celebrating Scott’s life as he celebrated life — on a ball diamond. His great work ethic, love of the game and love of family and friends are celebrated in the alumni game.
Eliza Lindsey, 11, of Dubuque, won a pair of bronze medals at U.S. Figure Skating’s National Showcase competition in Norwood, Mass., recently.
She competed in six events and won her bronze medals in Juvenile Comedic Impressions and in Juvenile Interpretive. Over seven days of competition, The Skating Club of Boston welcomed 493 competitors from all over the United States.
Lindsey will be entering 6th grade at Mazzuchelli Middle School in the fall.
ATCHISON TAKES 736TH AT WORLD SERIES OF POKER
Dubuque native Brian Atchison finished 736th in a field of 10,043 players at the World Series of Poker last month in Las Vegas. The event included a $10,000 buy-in, and Atchison won $27,500.
The highlight of the tournament for Atchison came while sitting at a table with professional poker player Tom Dwan. The PokerGo TV app showed his table for more than four hours before Atchison took out Dwan. The video has been circulating on YouTube and has had thousands of views since its posting.