Dubuque Golf & Country Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a state-level tournament beginning today.

The 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur includes 113 golfers in two categories — the Senior Division (50-and-over) and Super Senior Division (65-and-over). Following practice rounds Tuesday, the competition begins with rounds of qualifying at 8:30 a.m. today and Thursday, with approximately 60 golfers making the cut for the final round on Friday.

