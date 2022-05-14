Zachary Templeton hopes to pick up right where he left off at the end of the last high school baseball season.
The same goes for Maquoketa Valley.
Templeton, a senior outfielder/shortstop, ended the regular season with 13 hits in his final 13 at-bats for Bellevue Marquette while earning second-team all-Tri-Rivers Conference. And Maquoketa Valley came within one win of the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Travis Templeton (1st season)
Last year — 14-10 overall, 10-8 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Zachary Templeton (sr., OF/SS, .369, 31 hits, 31 RBIs), Kannon Stille (soph., 2B/SS), Cameron Templeton (fr., OF/2B, .217, 13 hits).
Other returning letterwinners — Evan Scott (jr., 3B), Spencer Roeder (fr., OF), Aiden Clasen (soph., C), Caden Kettmann (soph., 1B).
Promising newcomers — Justin Severson (8th), Evan Scott (fr.).
Outlook — Travis Templeton takes over for Jake Oglesby and inherits an athletic squad that will play strong defense and has great chemistry already. A key to the season will be developing depth at certain positions and gaining experience. But, the Mohawks still expect to contend in the Tri-Rivers East against veteran Lisbon and Easton Valley squads. Evan Scott returns with the most innings pitched last year, but he threw only 10 2/3 innings.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Mike Cook (2nd season, 22-8)
Last year — 22-8 overall, 15-5 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Michael Schaul (sr., .330, 32 hits, 23 RBIs. 3-2, 3.23 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 30 1/3 innings), Preston Roling (sr., .340, 32 hits, 18 RBIs), Toby Grimm (soph., .333, 26 hits), T.J. Cook (fr., .409, 38 hits, 26 RBIs. 2-0, 3.26 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 19 1/3 innings), Nathan Beitz (fr., .227, 17 hits, 14 RBIs. 3-0, 1.48 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 28 1/3 innings), Matthew Schaul (fr., .305, 18 hits).
Promising newcomers — Carter Klemen (jr., C), Daniel Glass (fr., P), Tate Imhof (fr., OF/INF), Dylin Knipper (8th, C/3B), Lukas Chestnut (8th, P/UTIL), Brady Wall (8th, INF/UTIL).
Outlook — The Wildcats enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season and came within a win of the state tournament before falling to Lisbon in a substate final in Solon. Cook earned first-team all-Tri-Rivers Conference accolades last season, while Michael Schaul, Roling and Grimm collected second-team honors. The key will be replacing graduates Parker Sternhagen, Tony Offerman and Tim Harmon.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Aaron Hamann (13th season, 149-223 overall)
Last year — 8-16 overall, 7-13 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Aaron Kloser (sr., P/C), Dawson Bergan (jr., OF/P, .213, 13 hits), Cael Funk (jr., P/OF/INF, .324, 22 hits, 15 RBIs. 6-3, 1.45 ERA, 101 strikeouts), Peyton Gaul (jr., INF/P), Caden Cole (soph., INF/P), Pryce Rochford (fr., INF/P, .333).
Promising newcomers — Kiernan Hansel (sr.), Konnor Putz (sr.), Korey Putz (sr.), Cooper Ingles (soph.), Zander Knipper (soph.), Carter Oberbroeckling (soph.), Bennett Steger (soph.), Kyler Cole (fr.), Noah Morris (fr.), Mason Snyder (fr.), Landon Campbell (8th), Cael Helmrichs (8th), Brody Oberbroeckling (8th), Bryce Stannard (8th).
Outlook — Hamann hopes this group of athletes, who have experienced success in other sports, will take a step forward on the diamond this summer. The team has a developing pitching staff that will keep the Vikings in games, and the offense will try to pressure opponents. Ed-Co’s roster includes several multi-sport athletes who have been active in the spring, so the season starting one week earlier than in the past will present challenges.