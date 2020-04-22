Cade Murray’s first foray into officiating began before he’d even earned his driver’s license.
As a freshman in high school, the Darlington, Wis., native had taken on youth baseball tournaments as an umpire. A little while later, as a sophomore, his then-girlfriend’s mother asked Murray to help out with a local youth basketball tournament. Organizers of that event, he said, were struggling to find sports officials to run it.
Wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a whistle dangling around his neck, Murray called the entirety of the seventh-grade level tournament, right up to the championship game.
“We got to the tournament, I was given a whistle and told to go ref,” said Murray, now 19 and a sophomore at UW-La Crosse. “That first game, I’m not going to lie, I made some bad calls. But I began to feel pretty comfortable and all of a sudden I was told to ref the championship game between hometown rivals.”
It was there in the title match during Murray’s first day officiating basketball that he says he experienced his first difficult run-in. Murray described his treatment by one of the coaches in the game as “out of hand.”
“I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “It got to the point where I was going to throw him out, but I didn’t have the guts to do it. I was just a kid who just got his driver’s license.
“He would do things like call a timeout and scream in my face. He’d say ‘in case you don’t know, we’re going to start fouling now, so make sure you call it.’ … I felt as though he was taking advantage of me because I was young.”
Murray said that exchange might have been enough to push him away from sports officiating completely. However, his interactions with spectators afterwards changed his outlook. Several parents approached Murray to apologize for the coach’s actions and a few of them encouraged Murray to stick with reffing.
As a teenager with a love of basketball, Murray holds their words in high regard today. He’s continued to ref the sport from the youth level on up to varsity. He said he’s become so passionate about officiating that he’s also become certified to call football games and he has a goal to be one of the youngest referees ever to call a Wisconsin state tournament basketball game.
Clearly there’s an officiating shortage throughout sports. The amount of available refs across youth athletics has reached all-time lows in some states. It’s forced powers like the Wisconsin state legislature to consider laws that would steepen the penalties for harassing referees. National and state level organizations are making efforts to encourage young refs like Murray to stick with it by showing officials that they have their backs.
The referee shortage stems from older officials aging out of their respective sports and too few younger ones joining the ranks. The average age of a referee is 53 (according to a recent survey by the National Association of Sports Officials). Another study by the National Federation of High Schools found that ”almost 80 percent of officials quit after the first two years on the job, and unruly parents are cited as the reason why.”
Yet newer, younger officials are indeed out there. Murray has encouraged friends his age to take up officiating. He said better treatment of refs could help coax more to get their licenses.
“They worry about getting yelled at,” Murray said. “I think it comes down to how they watch basketball games and how they see officials treated. That’s the problem. That’s why people don’t want to do this. They’re seeing officials get yelled at by coaches and fans. I don’t think there’s enough being done by everyone.”
In conversations with several local, young officials, there’s some disagreement on how to encourage new refs. Some believe laws like the one debated in Wisconsin are an appropriate step. Others question if such laws will truly address the issue of an official shortage.
If there is a consensus to draw among them, it’s that spectators and coaches can afford to treat game officials with a little more respect. Local young officials also said they were aided by mentoring from more experienced refs who have taught them how to navigate difficult situations they’ve run up against.
Brandon Klein, a 29-year-old Lancaster, Wis., native who has spent 12 years as a youth basketball and football official, said he used to be a fan who would harp on officials too much. An administrator at Lancaster High told him to get his license if he felt he could referee better.
Once that happened, Klein said he gained a whole new perspective and appreciation for what referees go through on a nightly basis. If more spectators considered what officials endure, Klein believes there would be more respect for them throughout sports.
“It’s a whole other point of view. You see different angles of the game, and you come to understand that referees are simply human,” said Klein, who officiates local games in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League, the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and the Six Rivers. “At the end of the day, it’s up to a human to decide what happened on that particular play and make a call.
“I don’t know if people really understand. Most of us have lives and kids that we’re leaving at home so we can drive 1-2 hours away to go ref a basketball or football game. We get back at midnight just to go back to our full-time jobs. They see us in that striped uniform for those two hours and think that’s all we do.”
Klein said he’s “fortunate” to have never handled an incident that got out of hand. But supporters of the Wisconsin referee harassment bill have cited several recent events in their own state as reasons why such a law might be necessary. There was the matter in 2019 when former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy followed referees after his step-son’s high school basketball game with an expletive-laden tirade. Around that same time, February 2019, parents in Kimberly, Wis., broke into a fight over a youth wrestling tournament.
The ripple effect for those incidents, said Klein, is that referees quit and sporting events are either postponed or canceled. He said he’s aware of several times in the last school year in which this occurred near the Madison, Wis., area.
“That is alarming and it’s very unfortunate that a shortage of officials is the reason why some kids just don’t get to play,” Klein said. “I think we’re probably less than five years away from maybe a really bad scare. If there truly is some lower level programs in the bigger city area that are having to drop games, there’s going to be a ripple effect to that. I would say it’s a huge issue that really needs to be addressed now.”
The issue isn’t exclusive to Wisconsin, either. Dan Lechtenberg, 57, of Manchester, Iowa, has reffed for over 20 years and covers the Mississippi Valley Conference (among other leagues in his home state). He helps schedule officials and has found that if something comes up in which a ref can’t make an event, it’s difficult to find a substitute.
“There’s definitely a shortage,” said Lechtenberg, whose son also serves as a local ref. “If something comes up on a winter night and you have to find a sub, it’s almost impossible finding anybody. In Delaware County, I bet there’s not five or six of us (sports officials).”
Elizabeth Fleckenstein, 22, of Dubuque, officiates local volleyball games. A former volleyball player for Hempstead and Wahlert, Fleckenstein was encouraged by her father (longtime local ref and former volleyball coach Joe Fleckenstein) to take up reffing as a way to make extra income. She’s found that officiating keeps her close to the game she loves and she has a sense of pride in helping provide the sport to younger generations.
“Schools are having to not have games played because there’s not enough refs,” said Fleckenstein, adding that she’s “usually the youngest” ref on a given crew. “For me to hear that, that sucks. I was always lucky enough that we had officials show up. It hurts the kids and it just sucks because you’re only in high school once.”
Fleckenstein said there’s a heavy time commitment that comes with officiating that may also ward people her age away. That, combined with pay and the potential for fans to get out of hand, contribute to reasons why there aren’t enough refs. She’s never dealt with an extreme situation, but there are times when the job isn’t fun.
“Sometimes it gets heated. There are times when it hurts my feelings and while I stick with it, it tells me that maybe I shouldn’t be a ref,” Fleckenstein said. “If you’re just being bashed after every single call that you make, I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want to listen to somebody call you a bad name and just get bombarded.”