It’s been a while since Dyersville Beckman has had a start to the season like this one.
The last time the Trailblazers won their first five games was 1993, also a very special year for their head coach.
“Our athletic secretary and AD were thumbing through yearbooks to track down that stat, and then I made the comment that I was born in ’93, so that’s kind of weird, too,” Beckman head coach Mark Atwater said.
The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers carry a 5-0 record into Friday’s home contest against Waterloo Columbus, and for Atwater the secret to success has been a simple approach.
“The way the guys have kind of approached it one week at a time for us has probably been the best thing,” he said. “We really don’t talk about, what if this happens, or this happens. It’s more so kind of, let’s see if we can get that next one. Here we are 5-0, but 6-0 is even better, so we gotta get that next one before we can move any further.”
Beckman’s offense is putting up more than 44 points per game. Running back Owen Huehnergarth is tied for sixth in 1A for rushing touchdowns (11), and quarterback Cayden Gassmann is tied for eighth in passing scores with seven.
Certainly, the offense has done its part. But the unsung hero has been a Blazer defense that is surrendering a miniscule 9.8 points per game.
“Coach (Ryan) Meissner does a really nice job of getting our kids prepared,” Atwater said. “And then from there, it’s just about being extremely physical. Our kids take a lot of pride in tackling well and not giving up big rushes. We have these goals that we set out defensively, and we feel if we can hit these goals, we’re gonna be in a good spot.”
Beckman’s ‘D’ doesn’t do it with flash or rely on the big takeaway. The Blazers are tied for fourth with nine interceptions, but individually, they don’t have anyone at the top of any major defensive statistic.
Collectively, they have been fantastic.
“Our defense has improved so much since I first got here,” Atwater said. “Now, we’re playing really well and we’re playing really fast, but the biggest thing is, we play really physical.”
The defense will be put to the test tonight against a 4-1 Waterloo Columbus that has one of the best players in 1A. Sailors’ quarterback Carter Gallagher is tied for third in total touchdowns (17) and is a dual threat, leading the team in passing and rushing.
“He is very, very dynamic,” Atwater said. “He is one of the better quarterbacks in 1A, if not the state. Everything kind of goes through him, but beyond that, they have a good line up front. I think this will be the best offensive and defensive line we have seen. They have a lot of good pieces, and this is going to be a good matchup.”