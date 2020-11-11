IOWA CITY — All Charlie Jones wanted was a chance to make big plays on a big stage.
But after two seasons at the University of Buffalo, Jones wanted a slightly bigger stage.
So, he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and came out the other side as a walk-on receiver at the University of Iowa. After sitting out the entire 2019 season, he quickly got a chance to shine.
Jones was named the Big Ten Conference’s special teams player of the week on Monday after returning a punt 54 yards for a touchdown and averaging 21 yards on five returns in the Hawkeyes’ 49-7 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.
“I love my teammates over there at Buffalo, but I want to play against the best of the best. That’s the Big Ten, they do that every week,” Jones said Saturday. “It just comes down to working hard, and that’s a day-in, day-out kind of thing. I know if you do that every day and you just work hard, when the opportunity comes you just take advantage of the opportunities you’re given.”
Jones was filling a role that normally belongs to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was suspended for last week’s game following a DUI arrest. Smith-Marsette is expected to be eligible to play again when the Hawkeyes (1-2) play at Minnesota (1-2) on Friday night, but Jones’ performance could alter plans at punt return.
A Deerfield, Ill., native, Jones has returned 10 punts this season and his 15-yard average leads the Big Ten and is fifth nationally.
“He’s shown it to all of us since he’s been here,” Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. “He’s a really good player. Great teammate, prepares really well, works hard. That’s expected. He’s a great player and I’m really happy he got the success that he had today.”
Jones redshirted his freshman season at Buffalo in 2017, then caught 18 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, helping the Bulls to a 10-4 record and an appearance in the Mid-American Conference championship game. He also returned 15 kickoffs that season, with a long of 43.
But, being so far from home took its toll. He entered the transfer portal and a couple of coaches caught his eye.
Tim Polasek had tried recruiting Jones to North Dakota State and Kelton Copeland had tried coaxing him into playing for Northern Illinois. Both now coach at Iowa; Copeland mentors the receivers while Polasek coaches the offensive line.
“Being at Buffalo was pretty far from home, so it’s nice to be back close to the Chicago area. I know my family is pretty happy that I’m closer,” Jones said. “I just wanted to go somewhere that I knew people and I knew guys on the team. I knew this was a program where you could really work your way up just with hard work, and that’s really what it is: come out every day and work hard, and when your opportunity comes take advantage of it.”
Jones also had two rushing attempts for 38 yards in the win over Michigan State. He has not yet caught a pass this season, but that could change in the near future.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he initially was a little leery about throwing Jones into the punt return mix, but early returns have given Ferentz boosted confidence in the newcomer.
“You just feel better after you’ve seen him on a game field actually competing,” Ferentz said. “Returning punts is a really tough thing to do. It’s really tricky in the weather conditions, but I haven’t had an anxious moment with him back there. I just feel really good with him back there fielding, good judgment, good ball skills, and what he showed today, I think, was really what some of our guys, offensive guys especially thought, and we don’t practice punt returns a lot.
“To watch the way he’s performed three weeks now, it’s really great. He’s a pretty good player on offense, too, so you’ll see him keep working forward that way, as well.”