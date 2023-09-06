Western Dubuque likes to throw the ball all over the field. But, it’s hard not to run the ball when you have a running back with the capabilities of Grant Glausser.
Glausser, a bruising senior with lightning speed, leads Iowa Class 4A with 436 rushing yards and five touchdowns following the Bobcats’ 35-14 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night. He is averaging 9.9 yards per rush.
Glausser has topped the 200-yards rushing mark in each of WD’s games this season and also has his first career 100-yard receiving game under his belt.
His 230-yard effort on Friday put him alone atop the Western Dubuque career rushing chart.
Glausser now has 2,475 yards to go along with 30 total touchdowns.
Peter Rauen set the program’s career record with 2,286 yards from 1998-98.
Glausser, who ran for 475 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore, finished last season with 1,564 yards and 19 touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard mark in a game six times last season, and on four occasions rushed for more than 200 yards — including a program-record 339-yard effort in a Week 9 win over Mason City.
He isn’t the only key cog in an efficient Bobcat scoring machine, though.
WD quarterback Tanner Anderson has completed 25 of 38 passes for 407 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions through his first two starts. Collin McDermott has 11 receptions for 185 yards and three TDs.
Cardinals flying high — Just two weeks into the season, Maquoketa has already doubled its win total from last season and matched its most victories in a year since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Maquoketa is hoping this could be its most successful season in nearly a decade.
The Cardinals went just 1-17 over the last two seasons and were 8-43 from 2017-2022. They went 7-4 in 2016 — the last time they qualified for the playoffs.
Receiver Braedon Tranel has emerged as a go-to target for Cardinals quarterback Carter Meyer. Tranel had nine catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 35-0 victory over Clinton. He has 14 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns through two games.
Eagles keep it on ground — It’s no secret Dubuque Wahlert wants to run the football, and as expected, Michael Bormann is leading the three-pronged attack.
The junior running back rushed 15 times for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Golden Eagles’ loss at Western Dubuque on Friday and now has 341 yards and three touchdowns through two games.
Wahlert has attempted just 11 passes through two games, completing five for 26 yards.
McShane leads state — Maquoketa Valley senior running back Lance McShane leads the entire state, regardless of class, in all-purpose yards and rushing yards.
McShane, a senior, has rushed for 604 yards and nine touchdowns and is averaging 9.0 yards per rush. He also has one reception for 3 yards, two interception returns for 27 yards, is 3-for-5 on extra-point attempts and has converted a pair of two-point conversions.
He rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns on Friday as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 with a 42-20 win over North Cedar.
Coach K earns 1st win — Erik Kudronowicz already has a state basketball championship as the head coach at Scales Mound. Now he has his first varsity football coaching victory.
Kudronowicz, in his first season coaching Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg after 21 years as an assistant, led the Knights to a 36-20 win over Fennimore on Friday night.
Parker Mullen rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 62 yards and a score as Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg improved to 1-2. Kaden Duerr completed 7 of 14 passes for 121 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Fennimore’s McCoy Miles caught three passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Pirates efficient through the air — For the second consecutive week, Galena attempted just two passes in a victory.
This time, the Pirates made the most of those attempts.
Roman Romer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Owen Hefel and a 25-yard scoring strike to Kaden Hauber as the Pirates improved to 2-0 with a 49-0 win at West Carroll on Friday.
Jack Reis ran for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns for the second consecutive game. Myles Schumacher added 73 yards and a touchdown on just four rushing attempts.
Alvarado carries Arrows — Peyton Alvarado ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns as Lancaster rallied past Prairie du Chien, 28-27, on Friday night to remain unbeaten.
The Flying Arrows scored with 5:31 remaining and tacked on the go-ahead two-point conversion, then stopped Prairie du Chien on fourth down to preserve the victory.
Alvarado has run for 377 yards and five touchdowns through three games.
Putman powers Comets — Quarterback Hunter Putman ran for 110 yards and a touchdown and threw for 170 yards and three scores in Bellevue’s 40-21 loss to East Buchanan on Friday. He has accounted for 377 of the Comets’ 487 offensive yards.
Roll call of unbeatens — Six teams from the TH coverage area remain unbeaten through two, or three, weeks of the season. They include: Hempstead (2-0), Western Dubuque (2-0), Maquoketa (2-0), Maquoketa Valley (2-0), Galena (2-0) and Lancaster (3-0).
In search of No. 1 — Seven area teams are still looking to break through for their first victory of the season. They include: Dubuque Senior (0-2), West Delaware (0-2), Beckman Catholic (0-2), Cascade (0-2), Bellevue (0-2), Clayton Ridge (0-2) and River Ridge (0-2).