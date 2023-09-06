09012023-wdwahlertfootball7-jr.jpg
Western Dubuque’s Tanner Anderson (left) hands off to Grant Glausser during their game Friday against Dubuque Wahlert in Epworth, Iowa. Glausser broke the program’s career rushing yard record.

 JESSICA REILLY / Telegraph Herald

Western Dubuque likes to throw the ball all over the field. But, it’s hard not to run the ball when you have a running back with the capabilities of Grant Glausser.

Glausser, a bruising senior with lightning speed, leads Iowa Class 4A with 436 rushing yards and five touchdowns following the Bobcats’ 35-14 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night. He is averaging 9.9 yards per rush.

