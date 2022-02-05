The coach responsible for Dubuque Senior’s football renaissance is stepping away.
Dale Ploessl, who led the Rams to their greatest seasons this century, announced his resignation in a letter to players and parents on Friday morning.
“I think everybody gets to a point where they kind of know that it may be time for a little bit of a change,” Ploessl said. “I’ve been doing this 11 years and it takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of effort, and it just takes a lot out of you at times. I wasn’t sure if I had that energy to move forward that the program and the kids deserved, and just felt that if I couldn’t commit to it that maybe it was time to step back and let someone else take the reigns and kind of go from there.”
A 1988 graduate of Dubuque Wahlert, Ploessl played collegiately at Drake before serving as a coach with the Bulldogs from 1993-1999. He also made coaching stops at Oklahoma State, Iowa State, California University of Pennsylvania and Montana State before returning to Dubuque.
But Ploessl wasn’t exactly inheriting a program with a solid foundation when he took over in March 2011.
The Rams were coming off an 0-9 season and had won just five total games over the previous six seasons, and not many more than that in the six years prior to that.
Senior won just one game in his first season in charge, but took off from there. The Rams posted a 7-2 regular-season mark the next season and made just the program’s second playoff appearance. They put together a six-game winning streak in 2017.
After a decade of one-win seasons for the Rams, Ploessl led Senior to a winning regular-season record six times in his 11 seasons. He posted a regular-season mark of 47-50 and led the Rams to five playoff appearances — six including the 2020 season when every program in the state qualified for the postseason.
Leave the program in a better place than you found it? Ploessl definitely did that.
“I think we’re pretty happy and pretty proud with what we’ve been able to do,” he said. “It takes a lot of hard work from all the assistant coaches that have come through here, all the players that have come through, support from the administration, fans, parents.
“You put a lot of time and effort into it, so it’s always tough to step away from it. You can always say you would have liked to win more games here or more games there or done things differently. But, overall, I think we did a pretty darn good job at Senior, and I’m happy to see where we’re at, looking forward to see where they go in the future, and be one of their biggest cheerleaders to watch them go forward.”
Ploessl, who is in charge of facilities scheduling for the Dubuque Community School District, hasn’t closed the door on coaching completely, though.
“It was not an easy decision. I love Senior football, all the kids. I’m going to miss it a lot and I don’t think anyone ever makes these decisions lightly,” he said. “I just thought it was the best thing for me at this point and best thing probably for our program. I love coaching. I’d love to be coaching in some capacity, just time to kind of step back and re-evaluate everything and see what’s next.”
In the meantime, he will remain with the school district in his current capacity and will help through the transition to a new head coach as much or as little as is wanted.
And when the lights flip on again on Friday nights in the fall, Ploessl will be rooting on the Rams, even if he’s not in the Dalzell Field bleachers.
“I just want to thank all the members of the Senior community that have supported us through the years,” he said. “I can’t say enough for all the coaches that have helped out over the years, but most importantly all the kids that have played in the program. I hope they’ve enjoyed their time in the program and hope they’ll cherish the memories as much as I will.
“I’m happy to have been the coach here for 11 years and look forward to seeing the next chapter for Senior football.”