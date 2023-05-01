Time after time, the Dubuque Fighting Saints answered the juggernaut Chicago Steel on Sunday night.
But they just didn’t have enough time to make one final push.
Quinn Finley scored with 4:45 remaining in regulation Sunday night to lift the Steel to a 5-4 victory and a two-game sweep of the Saints in their USHL Eastern Conference semifinal series at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.
The Saints rebounded from one-goal deficits on three occasions and pulled goaltender Marcus Brannman for a sixth attacker with more than 2 minutes remaining in regulation but couldn’t find another equalizer.
“Having our backs against the wall, fighting for our season, I’m proud of how resilient we were all night,” said defenseman Max Burkholder, who scored to make it 4-4. “We never got down, and that’s why we made it a back-and-forth game. Chicago’s a good team, and they just got the best of us in the end.”
On the winning goal, Jayden Perron lofted a long clearing attempt from his own goal line, and the speedy Finley won a race to the puck in the neutral zone for a breakaway. Brannman got a piece of the puck but it just trickled over the goal line for Finley’s first goal of the playoffs.
Chicago finished with a 36-19 advantage in shots, thanks in large part to a 5-1 advantage in power plays in an evenly physical contest. Both teams scored a goal on the power play.
Dubuque, which advanced to the semifinals with a hard-faught three-game series win at Green Bay earlier in the week, played its seventh high-intensity game in 10 days.
“Guys were running on fumes tonight, but they played hard to the bitter end,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We just kept battling. I can’t fault any of them for their efforts. They all care a lot, and that’s why it’s so tough for them right now.
“Sometimes, the hockey gods just aren’t on your side. They were on Wednesday night in Green Bay, but they weren’t here this weekend in Chicago. Analytically, we probably should have won (Saturday in a 3-1 loss), but we didn’t and now we’re sitting here, licking our wounds.”
Riley Stuart staked Dubuque to the first lead of the game just 1:21 into the opening period. Max Montes carried the puck into the Chicago zone and left a drop pass for Nils Juntorp, who cycled the puck below the goal line. Stuart fed Juntorp in the right circle, goalie Christian Manz made the initial save, but Stuart tucked the rebound inside the left post for his first goal of the postseason.
But the Steel responded with two goals in 30 seconds to tie the game and take the lead. Defenseman Nolan Joyce scored his first goal since Dec. 28 when his one-timer from the left point hit the stick of Dubuque’s Shawn O’Donnell and deflected past Brannman at the 3:38 mark.
Then, Dubuque defenseman Lucas St. Louis’ outlet pass hit the skate of Christopher Delaney and found Charlie Major in the slot for a one-timer that handcuffed Brannman for Major’s first goal of the playoffs.
More than 10 minutes later, Dubuque potted the equalizer on a Montes power play goal. From the left-wing wall, Burkholder sent a pass to Owen Michaels along the goal line, and Michaels made a touch pass to Montes in the left circle. Montes’ shot found a hole in Manz for his third goal of the playoffs at the 14:22 mark.
“Every single guy on the ice tonight worked his butt off and gave everything he had in the tank,” Montes said. “The bounces just didn’t go our way. It sucks losing, but we can be proud of our effort tonight.”
The Steel capitalized on a fortunate bounce in the neutral zone to regain the lead 6:29 into the middle period. Instead of a 2-on-1 for the Saints, the puck bounced Chicago’s way, and Cameron Johnson converted a 2-on-1 from Major for his first playoff goal and a 3-2 lead on Chicago’s first shot of the period.
Dubuque caught a break of its own to tie the game at 17:01 of the second period. Gavin Cornforth’s centering pass hit Jayden Jubenvill and deflected to Jake Sondreal in stride on the left wing, and Sondreal snapped a shot inside the left post for his first playoff goal.
Chicago took a 4-3 lead just 68 seconds later while on its fourth power play. Michael Emerson tipped home a Mick Thompson pass to the back door for his first playoff marker.
But Burkholder again knotted the score with his first playoff goal at the 18:48 mark. Juntorp moved the puck through the neutral zone to Burkholder, who headmanned the puck to Montes on the left wing. Montes left a drop pass for Burkholder, who beat Manz inside the left post.
