GALENA, Ill. — The Galena girls basketball team may be down, but Tuesday’s dominant performance proves they are certainly not out.
Playing shorthanded for the third straight game due to injuries and health protocols, the Pirates kept rolling with a 61-21 rout over Northwest Upstate Illini Conference rival Stockton at Galena High School.
Galena, ranked No. 8 in the latest Illinois Class 1A poll, has now won 16 of its last 17 contests and improved to 21-3 overall. Stockton fell to 12-5 after having its six-game winning streak snapped.
“Every game, we treat it like it’s our last game,” Galena senior forward Maggie Furlong said. “So, every game is important, especially with the seeding coming out soon. It doesn’t matter who we play, we go out and play hard and it’s been really good for us lately, even though we are missing a lot of people.”
Despite the loss of starter Addie Hefel and several other role players, Furlong feels this undermanned stretch of games will be a positive in the long haul.
“It’s been really good for our whole team having to be in different positions,” she said. “Every single one of us has played every position the last two weeks. I think it’s really good for the skills of our team to play these different positions and it’s really going to pay off in the postseason.”
The Pirates used a 12-2 scoring run to close out the first quarter, surging to a 19-5 advantage after 8 minutes of play.
Furlong converted consecutive steals into layups to go up, 11-3, and younger sister Gracie Furlong knocked down two 3-pointers at the end of the quarter to put the Pirates in control.
Behind an extended zone pressure defense, Galena forced the Blackhawks into 10 first-half turnovers — many of which they converted into offensive baskets.
A 3-point play by Hannah Lacey followed by a triple from Avery Engle at 3:31 of the second quarter put the Pirates ahead, 31-7. Four more points by Gracie Furlong at the end of the half gave Galena a 35-9 advantage heading into the locker room.
Galena head coach Jamie Watson was proud of the way his team didn’t let up, even after a commanding halftime lead.
“We talked about that at halftime — to stay on them because they are a good team,” he said. “They are 12-4 for a reason. We wanted to make sure we played hard and stayed aggressive, and they did a nice job of that tonight.”
The Furlong sisters combined for 13 third-quarter points to extend Galena’s lead even further and put the game’s outcome to rest.
Gracie Furlong led the Pirates with 18 points, Maggie Furlong finished with 16, Claire Martensen added 10, and Lacey had nine. Brynn Haas had nine to lead Stockton.
Watson praised the leadership of Maggie Furlong, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury.
“She’s kind of taken a different role this year,” Watson said. “We need her to play inside, we need her to be physical. She just does everything well. She’s a willing passer, plays extremely good defense … she does everything that you want a player to be. She’s the kind of player and kind of leader that championship teams need and I’m thrilled to have her back.”