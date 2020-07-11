Talk about an intracity doubleheader where they hit the daylights out of the ball.
Literally.
Wahlert and Senior combined for 44 runs on 47 hits Friday night in an odd Mississippi Valley Conference twin bill at Senior. The Golden Eagles won the opener, 13-5, and Senior scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the night cap to earn a 13-13 tie before the umpires called the game due to darkness. There were just three errors in the two games.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Wahlert’s Tommy Specht, who went 5-for-8 with a home run, a double off the top of the fence and six RBIs. “You had a lot of action in the outfield and were always moving around a lot. And every time they’d score, we’d be motivated in the dugout to come back and score. It’s definitely fun to be a part of a back-and-forth game.
“There’s always extra motivation when you play a city rival. We’re not happy about the tie outcome, but it still was fun. Hopefully, we have a couple more games like this Monday at Hempstead.”
Senior shortstop Cole Smith led all hitters on Friday with a 7-for-8 performance. That included a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs out of the No. 2 slot.
“Wahlert threw a couple of the top pitchers in the area (in Charlie Jaeger and Aaron Savary) at us, so I just kind of went in there hunting fastballs,” Smith said. “Even though I got down in the count pretty much every at-bat, I was able to find fastballs and drive them.
“It was a pretty exciting day, minus that first game. We’ll take the second game. We battled, and it’s nice to see us battling right before playoffs.”
Senior finished the regular-season at 7-9. The Rams visit Cedar Falls in the first round of the substate tournament next Friday.
Wahlert grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in the opener. Jake Brosius led off the game with a double to right field, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Specht’s ground out.
The Rams answered two innings later after Brock Medinger led off with a slice single just inside the left field line. Matthew Hirsch bunted him to second, and Smith set up a first-and-third situation with a chopper of an infield single. Medinger came across on a double steal.
Wahlert quickly untied it in the fourth after loading the bases on a Specht single, a Bennett Cutsforth walk and a Savary single. Garrett Kadolph and Derek Tauber singled in runs, Landon Stoll laced a two-run double to right-center and Brosius plated the fifth run of the frame on a sacrifice fly to left.
The Eagles batted around in the inning and collected five hits while taking the 6-1 lead.
Specht led off the fifth with a towering home run to right-center for a six-run cushion. The Rams answered with two runs in the bottom half on back-to-back doubles by Hirsch and Smith and Ben Hefel’s RBI single up the middle.
Wahlert added five more in the sixth on a Specht RBI double and Cutsforth’s grand slam to left. Jared Walter drove in another with a base hit in the seventh to make it 13-3. Luke Kuennen’s two-run double in the bottom half wrapped up the scoring.
“We came out with a lot of energy in both games,” Brosius said. “We started hitting, and they really couldn’t stop us. It was fun to score the runs, but, obviously, defensively we would have liked to hold them down a little better. But they were hitting the ball pretty well, too.”
In the night cap, the Eagles picked up where they left off and jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first frame. Brosius and Specht singled around a Jaeger hit batsman to load the bases, and Walter drilled a three-run double to right-center. He came around on Savary’s ground out.
Senior erupted for six runs on six hits in the bottom of the second to take their first lead of the day. Alex Reavell, Smith and Johnny Blake singled in runs, Hefel drew a bases-loaded hit batsman, and Gavin Guns belted a two-run single to cap the outburst.
The Eagles got one of those runs back in the third on an RBI groundout by Savary. Wahlert regained the lead an inning later on Jaeger’s two-out double to right-center. Specht added a sacrifice fly, and Savary drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to make it 9-6.
Senior pushed across three to tie it again in the fourth. Kuennen laced a two-run single and a run scored on a wild pitch.
Again, Wahlert immediately untied it. Specht’s two-run single and Cutsforth’s RBI double made it 12-9.
Again, Senior tied it. In the bottom of the fifth, Medinger scored on a wild pitch, and Kuennen delivered his second two-run single of the game to make it 12-12.
Brosius led off the seventh with a base hit, stole second, took third on an overthrow and scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-12. In the bottom half, Smith led off with a base hit and eventually scored on a Guns sacrifice fly.
“I’ve never had a game end in a tie before,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “But, then again, it is 2020. You never know what will happen.”
The game was originally scheduled for Petrakis Park but moved because of a sprinkler mishap at the field earlier in the week.