Jake Cekander earned the pitching victory and reached base four times as the University of Dubuque baseball team beat the Milwaukee School of Engineering, 11-4, on Thursday in Davenport, Fla.
Cekander (1-0) struck out five and allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks and two runs at the plate as the Spartans improved to 7-0.
Parker Allen, Kyle Radi and Hunter Hicks added two hits apiece for Dubuque.
Noah Zoglman struck out six and allowed two unearned runs on four hits and a walk over the final four innings to earn his first save of the season.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Pioneers take 2 — At Peoria, Ill.: Jordan Johnson went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs as UW-Platteville beat Knox, 10-0, in five innings. Payton Marvin, Taylor Roughen and Lauren Heuberger drove in runs as the Pioneers (2-0) beat Mount Mary, 6-2.
Spartans drop pair — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Kaitlyn Powell went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Bella Allison added two hits and two RBIs in Dubuque’s 8-7 loss to Cabrini. Madyson Dwight went 3-for-4 and Megan Croke and Megan Leick had two hits apiece as the Spartans lost to Neumann, 5-3.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Augustana 1 — At Lillis AWC: Corey Mayotte delivered 15 kills and 12 digs, and Dorian Fiorenza added 14 kills and two aces as the Duhawks (11-1) beat Augustana, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, in their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 11 points and Alyssa Blevins added 10 to pace Platteville, but the top-seeded Blackhawks held off the third-seeded Hillmen in their WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal. Prairie du Chien will play Waupun in Madison on Saturday for a trip to the state tournament.
