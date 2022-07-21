The Comeback ’Cats didn’t mind getting punched in the nose a couple of times Wednesday night.
And now they have the opportunity to play on the biggest of stages.
Second-seeded Western Dubuque answered three Sergeant Bluff-Luton offensive outbursts with rallies of their own en route to a 9-6 victory in the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
The Bobcats (31-11) advanced to the championship game for the second time in six trips to the summer state tournament and will play top-seeded Davenport Assumption (32-6) at 5 p.m. Friday for the title.
“We never let ourselves get down, and we’re always going to keep fighting back,” said designated hitter Isaac Then, who hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Bobcats their first lead at 4-3. “We leave whatever happened in the past and go to work on the inning in front of us. We know we can score runs in any inning with the lineup we have.
“When they scored three runs in the first inning, it did kind of shake us. But coming right back and scoring four … that gave us all of our confidence back, and we knew we could win the game.”
The Bobcats had similar responses in the fourth and fifth innings to steal momentum away from the Warriors. All nine spots in the lineup reached base safely at least once, and only Then scored more than one run in a balanced attack that collected 10 hits, including three for extra bases.
“We’re never dead until it’s over,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “We have a motto that you always have to answer the bell. If someone scores on you, you have to turn around and fight to get that momentum back. You have to let (your opponent) know that it’s not just a one-inning game.
“I didn’t sense any panic in our guys. At all.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (31-12) immediately opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the first inning.
Bryce Click drew a leadoff walk and bolted to third on Aidan Sieperda’s one-out single to right field, and both runners scored when cleanup hitter Tyler Lutgen went the other way for a double to the wall in right-center field. Lutgen moved up on Drake Van Meter’s ground out and scored when Carter Brown’s liner the opposite way eluded lunging first baseman Garrett Kadolph.
The Bobcats responded in the bottom of the first after Jake Goodman laced Click’s first pitch of the game up the middle for a base hit. Goodman stole second, took third on Caleb Klein’s ground out and scored when eighth-grader Brett Harris went the other way to slap a single through the left side of the infield.
Tucker Nauman reached on an infield single and Kadolph grounded out for the second out. Then followed by pulling a no-doubt, three-run home run well beyond the 327-foot sign in right field on the first pitch he saw to give the Bobcats a 4-3 lead.
“I knew it was gone right away. It was an amazing feeling,” Then said. “We just took the lead, our crowd was going crazy, and that seemed to lift everybody’s spirits up. We got our confidence back up, and we knew we had a really good chance to win the game.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton regained the lead in the top of the fourth. Brown led off by being hit by a pitch and Cole Conlon singled up the middle before Nauman retired Brayden Kerr and Scott Kroll. But Click sliced a double just inside the right-field line near the warning track to give the Warriors a 5-4 advantage.
The Bobcats put pressure on the Warriors in the bottom half, when catcher Bryn Vantiger poked a one-out single to right field and Jack Clemens reached on a hit batsman. No. 9 hitter Nick Bryant flew out to deep right field, allowing both runners to move up 90 feet.
Colton McIlrath, the courtesy runner for Vantiger, scored on a wild pitch to tie the game before Click struck out Goodman looking on an inside curveball.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton chased Nauman in the top of the fifth. Lutgen laced a leadoff double that one-hopped the wall in left field and took third on Brown’s single through the left side before Conlon poked an opposite-field single to right to make it 6-5 and prompt Casey Bryant to go to the bullpen. Ryan Klostermann avoided further damage by retiring the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters to end the inning.
“That wasn’t the original plan to bring Ryan in,” Casey Bryant said. “Tucker was getting tired, Ryan was in the dugout, and we knew he was the one who could get warmed up the quickest.
“But Ryan was the right guy in that situation because he’s crazy. Crazy in a good way. Crazy enough that that moment doesn’t bother him one bit. He wants the ball in that situation, and he gets after it.”
Once again, the Bobcats immediately responded after Klostermann shut the door in the fifth.
Klein led off the fifth with a base hit to right-center and took second on a Harris bunt. Nauman struck out for the second out, but Kadolph went the other way for a slicing double inside the right-field line to tie the game, 6-6. After the Warriors intentionally walked Then, Vantiger drove in a pair of runs with a sinking line drive to centerfield that turned into a double for an 8-6 lead.
“In that situation, with two outs, you just want to put something in play,” Vantiger said. “It did not feel the best off the bat. I kind of got jammed, so I was just hoping it would get down. Luckily enough, it did. I was so excited when I saw it drop, because I knew we’d get at least one run and take the lead. The second run was a bonus.
“I’m so proud of this team. We just kept fighting and battling the whole game, and this showed our perseverance. You have to score runs to win, and we do such a good job of putting the ball in play. The big key was that first inning. We knew we were OK after that.”
Click led off the top of the sixth with a base hit to left and took second on a wild pitch. But Klosterman struck out the next three hitters -- Easton Wheeler, Sieperda and Lutgen -- to maintain the two-run cushion.
Klosterman struck out five and allowed only one hit in 2 2/3 innings of work to earn the victory. Not bad for a guy Casey Bryant only intended to use as a bridge reliever.
“But we figured after that first inning, we’d give him another inning,” Bryant said. “He was lights out, so we kept him in there. The good thing is, he stayed under 40 pitches so we can use him again Friday.”
Klostermann faced only one batter over the minimum in just his second appearance of the postseason. He also struck out the side against Benton Community in the substate semifinals last week.
“I was ready. I’ve been waiting for them to call my name,” Klostermann said. “When I went to the bullpen to warm up, I felt really good, and that gave me a ton of confidence when I went out to the mound. The crowd was up and everyone was going crazy, so I just had to try to stay calm and breathe out there.
“The whole goal was to get outs. It didn’t matter how. I was hoping to get them to hit it on the ground, but I ended up getting a few strikeouts instead.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Nick Bryant led off by being hit by a pitch, stole second and scooted home when Klein singled sharply through the left side of the infield to stretch the lead to 9-6.
The Bobcats lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10-2, in the 2006 Class 3A state final. They last qualified for state in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Assumption defeated Independence, 13-3 in five innings, in the first semifinal despite allowing three runs in the top of the first. The Knights have won 11 titles and finished second three times in 18 trips to the state tournament.
