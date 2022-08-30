Somewhere, since mid-March, there’s been a long overdue father-son game of catch taking place.
And, oh what a view they’ve had from high above.
Saturday’s Scott Althoff Alumni Memorial Softball Game was the cherry on top.
Last Tuesday, the Zwingle Suns won their first 16-team semi-pro baseball tournament since 2011 by capturing the championship in Peosta.
“Dad has loved Zwingle baseball for a long time,” said current Zwingle manager B.J. Althoff. “He hardly ever missed a game. He would miss maybe one a year since Scott and I were playing and that’s since the early ’90s. He was always there. Everyone knew him, he was just kind of a fixture at the games.”
Ron Althoff, a Zwingle Suns’ superfan who loved watching his sons, Scott and B.J., compete on the area semi-pro circuit, passed away on March 14 at the age of 74. Scott Althoff died tragically in the summer of 2002 at the age of 23 as the result of a hit-and-run accident.
B.J. Althoff is certain of the first thing his dad and brother did upon reuniting after 21 years.
“Oh, they had to have a catch,” B.J. Althoff said. “They had a catch and then Dad would be yelling at Scott to bend his back. That’s what he always said when he was teaching us how to pitch growing up. It was always ‘bend your back.’ They had 20-plus years to catch up on, so I know they’re having a long catch.”
Zwingle’s post-game championship celebration lasted until the wee hours of Wednesday morning after claiming the title in Peosta. B.J. Althoff said, had his dad been at the ballpark that Tuesday night, he would have been right alongside.
“He would have had a few Busch Lights in him before the game,” B.J. Althoff said. “But he would have come down and hung out with all the guys and just enjoyed the atmosphere. Even the last few years, I’ve just been coaching and not playing, but he still just went. He was just that passionate about baseball.”
As for Scott Althoff’s role in the Peosta championship, even nearing his mid-40s, B.J. said he would have insisted on taking the mound.
“He would have been pitching the whole game. I wouldn’t have been able to get him off the mound,” BJ said about his brother, who was a durable, rubber-armed pitcher for the Suns in the mid-1990s through the early 2000s. (Scott) was such a fierce competitor and played with such a passion, and that’s what our team has this year at Zwingle.”
On Saturday, the father-son catch likely took a brief pause in favor of a few cold Busch Lights to watch B.J. and 25 former Dubuque Senior baseball players participate in the game named in Scott’s honor.
“Let’s be serious,” said B.J., who graduated from Senior in 2000. “I know Scott’s been up there laughing at us for years. This year, Dad got to join him.”
Former Dubuque Senior baseball coach Mike Fleming began the Scott Althoff Memorial Game 21 years ago after Scott’s passing. The proceeds from the annual softball game fund a scholarship to a current Senior baseball player in Scott’s name.
“Scott was a kid who was family-oriented, and he loved playing baseball,” Fleming said. “If he could do anything in life, it was on a ball diamond. So, to honor his memory is very special.”
Saturday’s memorial contest featured former Dubuque Senior baseball players ranging from recent 2022 graduates all the way back to 1985.
“This, to me, is what a program is all about,” Fleming said. “People coming back together from Senior baseball, getting together and enjoying it on a ball diamond, which is what Scott would have done.”
B.J. Althoff added, “It’s great seeing the guys every year. There’s been a core group that hasn’t missed yet. And even seeing all the past scholarship winners come back and revisit. Everyone has a great time.”
Scott Althoff was a member of the 1996 Senior team coached by Fleming that won the school’s only Mississippi Valley Conference baseball championship. He was a junior that summer.
“(Scott) was always the first there and the last kid to leave the field,” Fleming said. “That team was a special team because that team had the unique ability to stay in the moment and they understood what their goal was. Scott was very much a big part of that.
“He pitched, played some third base, always had an encouraging word and was never down on anything or anybody. He just really was the epitome of what the spirit of baseball was like at that point in time.”
Ron and Scott Althoff’s game of catch 21 years in the making likely continued following the conclusion of Saturday’s memorial game. They had a memorable summer to rehash after their beloved Zwingle Suns not only claimed the Peosta Tournament, but also won the four-team Zwingle Invitational and had a pair of runner-up finishes in Dyersville and the Prairie League playoffs.
“Ron would maybe miss one game at any point in time in a year — only one,” Fleming said. “For them to have had the success they’ve had this year, he’s not missed one. He’s been with them every night.”
