Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell on Wednesday announced his early signees for the high school graduating class of 2021.
One of the top pick-ups is Dubuque Senior offensive lineman Jim Bonifas.
“This is a group that No. 1, fits the culture we have created inside of our walls,” Campbell said. “We truly believe you win with people, and this is a group that embodies the characteristics which have allowed us to find success at Iowa State. In addition to the character of this recruiting class, I couldn’t be more proud of how this group has approached academic success, as they have collectively shown a commitment to reaching their full potential in the classroom.”
Since Campbell took over the reins of the program prior to the 2016 season, Iowa State has dramatically improved its recruiting. The 2021 recruiting class is ranked 45th nationally by Rivals and No. 51 by 247Sports. Iowa State’s composite ranking by 247Sports is 84.79, one of the highest totals in school history.
Big out-of-state pickups in this class are DB Malik Verdon (Hamilton, Ohio) and WR Jaylin Noel (Kansas City, Mo.), who both had a number of “power five” offers. Noel tallied over 1,000 yards receiving on 68 receptions while earning all-state accolades. Verdon, who played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back, was rated as the 12th-best athlete nationally by Rivals.
Campbell signed five Iowans in this class in Bonifas (Dubuque), lineman Tyler Maro (Davenport), tight end Tyler Moore (Johnston), defensive end Joey Petersen (Long Grove) and offensive lineman Dodge Sauser (Grinnell).
Bonifas and Maro were both Des Moines Register Elite Team All-State members and top-75 offensive tackles nationally by 247Sports. Moore is a four-star recruit and the No. 13 tight end nationally according to 247Sports.
“This is an extremely talented group, who will help fill needs across every position group both in the immediate as well as the future,” Campbell added. “Lastly, this is a group that has had great competitive success, on the football field as well as in other sports. As a whole, I am proud of the group we have put together, and truly grateful for their belief in Iowa State football.”
HAWKEYES SIGN 17, INCLUDING 9 IOWANS
University of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz received national letters of intent from 17 players on Wednesday.
The list includes nine Iowans – defensive lineman Jeff Bowie (West Branch), wide receiver Brody Brecht (Ankeny), wide receiver Arland Bruce (Ankeny), lineman Connor Colby (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), defensive back Cooper DeJean (Odebolt), linebacker Jaden Harrell (Urbandale), defensive lineman Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf), defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (Urbandale), linebacker Karson Sharar (Iowa Falls) and linebacker Zach Twedt (Story City). The state produced one of its deepest classes of high school prospects this year.
“That’s always a good thing for us obviously,” Ferentz said. “That’s one of the challenges at Iowa, is our population, a state that doesn’t have eight to 10 million people in it. Common sense says there are less prospects.
“If you go back through the last 10 years, there’s a lot more scholarship players playing in our program now going on to college. I think it really speaks to the coaching, in big programs and small, that our players and in-state players get to receive.
I’ve always felt the coaching in this state is outstanding. Football is important, as a general statement, in the state of Iowa to high school players. It’s a real positive. (It) certainly helps if you don’t have to cross state borders. No guarantees, but I think at least your odds go up a little bit. The familiarity with the program, ability to be on campus more, just follow the program a little closer I think is obvious.”
The Hawkeyes also landed offensivle lineman Gennings Dunker, a standout from Lena-Winslow in Illinois.
The class is ranked No. 27 nationally by Rivals.com.
WISCONSIN ADDS 20 ON SIGNING DAY
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst received national letters of intent from 20 players, including six in-state prospects, on Wednesday.
The Badgers landed homegrown players: running back Jackson Acker (Madison), linebacker Ayo Adebogun (Mequon), safety Braelon Allen (Fond du Lac), lineman JP Benzschawel (Grafton), Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire) and safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego). The Badgers also signed T.J. Bollers, an outside linebacker from Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek-Amana.
Rivals.com listed the Wisconsin class at No. 15 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind only second-ranked Ohio State and No. 10 Michigan.