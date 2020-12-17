News in your town

Prep wrestling: WaMaC Conference loaded once again

Humble start leads to Campbell's historic season at Iowa St

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Lux (Cascade)

College basketball roundup: Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler

Bulls set different course with new management team, coach

Bucks overhaul roster in attempt to improve playoff fortunes

Girls prep basketball: Senior beats rival Hempstead for 1st time since 2013, improves to 4-0

USHL: Randazzo denies former team as Green Bay handles Fighting Saints

Wisconsin trying to find ways to spark sputtering offense

Indiana-Purdue, Michigan-Iowa canceled; bowl also called off

No. 12 Wisconsin knocks off Loyola of Chicago 77-63

Cockburn scores 33 as No. 13 Illinois routs Minnesota 92-65

Gordon leads young K-State to 74-65 win in Big 12 opener

Sports briefs: Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

Girls prep basketball: Senior beats rival Hempstead for 1st time since 2013, improves to 4-0

NFL: Vikings' miscues have them on outside of playoffs, again

NFL: Division champ Packers' next task is securing NFC's top seed

Sports briefs: Indians owner says name won't change in 2021

NFL: Bears look to stay in contention after ending 6-game slide

Prep wrestling: City teams aiming for runs at state

MLB: Cubs’ decision to let Schwarber walk another reminder 'it's a tough time'

Local & area roundup: 6 area players land on AP's Wisconsin all-state football teams

Prep football: Hempstead's Lovett commits to D-II power Minnesota State Mankato

College notebook: Iowa State tight end -- son of Wahlert grad -- a finalist for Mackey Award

NFL: Chiefs keep winning despite letting big leads slip away

Bowling: Gantenbein survives gauntlet to win Big 10 tournament

Sports briefs: Border battle between Gophers and Badgers gets new life

Trubisky outplays Watson as Bears stop skid, beat Texans, 36-7

Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins

Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14

NFL roundup: Hurts leads Eagles past Saints

USHL: Fighting Saints looking for positives amid slow start

College basketball: Wilkins scores 23 to lead Drake past Air Force

Garza scores 23, No. 3 Iowa routs Northern Illinois

Prep football: Hempstead's Dunne verbally commits to UNI

Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions, 31-24, clinch NFC North title

Hempstead's Dunne to play football at UNI

Gantenbein survives gauntlet to win Big 10 bowling tournament

College basketball roundup: No. 20 FSU tops Florida after Johnson collapses on court

Garza scores 34 in 17 minutes, No. 3 Iowa thumps Iowa State

College football: Hawkeyes shut down Badgers, finally reclaim Heartland Trophy

Local & area roundup: Wildcats notch 1st win