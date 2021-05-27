The Dubuque Fighting Saints began to prepare for the long haul Wednesday evening by selecting 10 players in the United States Hockey League’s Futures Draft, which includes only players born in 2005.
Phase II of the draft begins at 1 p.m. today and includes all other Junior-eligible players. The Saints acquired the No. 1 overall pick in today’s draft from Youngstown in exchange for the fifth overall pick, veteran forward Ryan Alexander and a fourth-round Phase II pick next season.
A majority of the players drafted Wednesday are likely a year or two away from playing in the USHL. Here is a look at Dubuque’s selections:
Michael Burchill – Dubuque took the 5-foot-9, 150-pound center from Mundelein, Ill., fifth overall. He scored three goals in six games for the Detroit Compuware 15U squad this season.
Lucas St. Louis – The 5-9, 150-pound left defenseman from Greenwich, Conn., went in the second round, 20th overall. The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis plays for the Mid-Fairfield Jr. Rangers.
James Reeder – Dubuque took the 5-9, 150-pound center from Glenview, Ill., in the third round, 35th overall. He is a product of the powerhouse Chicago Mission youth program.
Drew Berres – The 5-11, 175-pound left defenseman from Waunakee, Wis., went in the fourth round, 50th overall. He tallied 23 goals and 44 points in 62 games for the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals’ 15U team.
Carter McCormick – Dubuque drafted the 5-11, 175-pound center in the fifth round, 65th overall. The Eagle River, Alaska, native previously played for Team Alaska and the Detroit Little Caeser’s program.
Bradley Nadeau – The 5-7, 138-pound right wing from Saint-Francois, New Brunswick, went in the sixth round, 80th overall. He tallied nine goals and 20 points in 14 games for the Fredericton Caps 18U team.
