steve
Buy Now

Dubuque's Steve Schueller celebrates a victory Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway.

 Matt Johnson Telegraph Herald

Whether it was a dirt track or dust bowl, the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Speedway ended its regular season Sunday with championship-cementing races in five out of six divisions.

Only Hobby Stock Racer Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., had collected enough points to win his division narrowly over David Crimmins, of Dubuque, prior to the finale.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.