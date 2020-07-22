A capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 championship game, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (12-5) AT NO. 4 HEMPSTEAD (14-1)Time — 7 p.m.
Site — Petrakis Park
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and kdth.radiodubuque.com.
How they got here — No. 1 seed Hempstead defeated No. 6 Davenport Central, 13-0, in 5 innings on Friday and received a second-round bye. No. 5 Prairie defeated No. 2 Clinton, 12-2, in the first round and defeated No. 3 Davenport West, 1-0, in the semifinals on Monday.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Devin Eudaley (.463, 25-for-54, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs), Andrue Henry (.429, 21-for-49, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs), Zach Sabers (.429, 21-for-49, 6 doubles, 2 home run, 7 RBIs), Logan Runde (.410, 16-for-39, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs), Dane Schope (.400, 4-for-10, 5 RBIs), Michael Garrett (.417, 15-for-36, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBIs, 10-for-10 stolen bases), Trey Schaber (.429, 12-for-28, 4 doubles, 12 RBIs), Kellen Strohmeyer (.365, 19-for-52, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 18 RBIs), Max Pins (.359, 14-for-39, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs).
Hempstead pitching leaders — Runde (3-0, 3.55 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings), Henry (4-0, 0.70 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 20 innings), Brock Booth (3-1, 4.30 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 14 2/3 innings), Eudaley (1-0, 2.74 ERA, 7 strikeouts, 7 2/3 innings).
Prairie offensive leaders — Caden Richards (.457, 16-for-35, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs), Zach Barden (.435, 20-for-46, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 9 RBIs), Cal Sullivan (.412, 7-for-17), Maddux Frese (.409, 9-for-22, 3 doubles), Nate Kelper (.391, 18-for-46, 1 double, 1 triple), Bronx Lewis (.357, 20-for-56, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 13 RBIs), Colton Forslund (.311, 14-for-45, 3 doubles, 7 RBIs), Hunter Williams (.265, 13-for-49, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 9 RBIs), Carson Sirowy (.245, 13-for-53, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs).
Prairie pitching leaders —Williams (3-2, 2.95 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 19 innings), Jackson Nove (0-0, 1.31 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 16 innings), Ryan Barnes (2-1, 5.25 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 16 innings), Luke Hougen (4-0, 1.27 ERA, 11 innings), Aiden Moeller (0-1, 2.80 ERA, 8 strikeouts, 10 innings).
Outlook — Hempstead and Prairie each won divisional titles in the Mississippi Valley Conference but did not meet during the regular season. The winner of tonight’s game advances to the eight-team state tournament next week at Principal Park in Des Moines … The Valley Division champion Mustangs have scored 127 runs and hit at a .372 clip, the best in Class 4A and the fifth-best in the state, regardless of class. The Mustangs allowed 57 runs and posted a 3.18 team ERA. Hempstead takes a five-game winning streak into tonight’s game, and it’s lone loss came to an Iowa City Liberty squad that earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 5 and will also be playing for a state berth tonight. Hempstead finished at No. 4 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of Class 4A teams. The Mustangs will be seeking their first trip to state since the 2014 season and the 14th in program history ... Prairie, which posted the best winning percentage in the Mississippi Division, has outscored its opponents, 101-56, and hits for a .321 team average while posting a 2.46 team ERA. The unranked Hawks have won four straight, including three one-run decisions. Prairie will be seeking its fourth trip to the state tournament and the first since 2017, a year after winning the Class 4A state title. Since 2011, the Hawks are the only non-Central Iowa Metro League team to win a Class 4A title.
TONIGHT’S OTHER SUBSTATE FINALS
Substate 1 — No. 2 Sioux City East (17-5) at No. 1 Johnston (20-3)
Substate 2 — No. 2 Mason City (15-7) at No. 1 Waukee (13-12)
Substate 3 — No. 3 Cedar Falls (6-1) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-5)
Substate 5 — No. 2 Pleasant Valley (12-11) at No. 1 Iowa City Liberty (10-5)
Substate 6 — No. 4 Linn-Mar (7-8) at No. 2 Iowa City High (10-8)
Substate 7 — No. 3 Des Moines Roosevelt (16-11) at No. 1 Urbandale (16-9)
Substate 8 — No. 4 Council Bluffs Lincoln (9-13) at No. 1 Ankeny (18-8)