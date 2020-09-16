The Clarke women’s soccer team wasted no time picking up momentum in its Heart of America Conference season opener on Tuesday.
Acacia Dabareiner scored just 3:46 into the game, then Reese Castanon followed with another goal at the 6:18 mark as the Pride topped Mount Mercy, 2-0, at Clarke.
The Pride (2-1, 1-0 Heart) preserved the lead and shut out with Brynlee Ward’s two saves at goalkeeper.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mount Mercy 1, Clarke 0 — At Clarke: Jan Paule made eight saves to keep the Pride in the game, but the offense couldn’t crack the Mustangs in their Heart of America Conference opener.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 1 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Pride dropped to 0-3 with the loss on the road in Heart of America Conference play, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12.
MEN’S GOLF
UD places 5th — At Galena, Ill.: Jason Sikkema tied for third place overall with a 75, leading the University of Dubuque to a tie for fifth in the team standings at the 11-team Clarke Fall Invite at Eagle Ridge. The Pride finished ninth.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Luther 7, Loras 2 — At Tucker Courts: Clair Moore won at No. 6 singles, while Sara Backus and Lauren Diiulio triumphed at No. 2 doubles to lead the Duhawks in a loss to Luther.
Luther 9, Dubuque 0 — At Farber Courts: The Spartans dropped to 1-3 on the season in the shut out loss to the Norse.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Katelyn Egan delivered 14 assists, seven digs, five kills and three ace serves, while Emma Link added 29 digs as the Rams battled tough in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-20 loss to Class 4A top-ranked Xavier.
Monticello 3, Cascade 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars and Panthers had a classic rivalry showdown in River Valley Conference action, with Monticello coming out on top in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13.
West Delaware 3, Solon 0 — At Solon, Iowa: The Hawks battled in the sweep victory on the road, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20.
Northeast Goose Lake 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Mohawks battled hard throughout but couldn’t fend off the sweep by the Rebels, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16.
Shullsburg 3, Cassville 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kayla Klotz hit for seven kills with two blocks, Layla Alt added eight assists and the Miners swept in their opener over Cassville, 25-21, 27-25, 25-14.
Iowa-Grant 3, Boscobel 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: Mya McCarthy led the Panthers with eight kills, Hazel Klosterman chipped in 20 assists, and Iowa-Grant swept Boscobel, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.
Darlington 3, Mineral Point 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Redbirds won their season opener with a sweep over the Pointers, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16.
Potosi 3, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Chieftains opened their season with a road sweep of Six Rivers rival Belmont, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. Lilly Post led the Chieftains with 13 kills and three blocks, while Shae Siegert added 20 assists in the victory.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Wahlert drops double-dual — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Zoe Heiar took the 200-yard individual medley in 2:22.47 for Wahlert’s lone win in a double-dual meet with Decorah and Cedar Falls. Decorah topped the Golden Eagles, 109-76, and Cedar Falls scored a 119-64 victory over Wahlert.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Comets go 1-2 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Bellevue’s Brady Griebel finished first in the boys race, while Gabby Williamson earned runner-up in the girls to lead the Comets at the Midland Invitational. The Bellevue boys placed runner-up in the team standings.
Payton Griebel finished seventh overall for the Bellevue boys, while Aiden Onken came in 12th place.
BOYS GOLF
Stockton 182, East Dubuque 182 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey swung to medalist honors with a 39, as Stockton won on a sixth-scorer tiebreaker to beat the Warriors at Lacoma Golf Course.
GIRLS GOLF
Co-op takes 2nd — At Cuba City, Wis.: Emily Ryan shot a 56 to lead the Southwestern/Cuba City co-op to runner-up at a four-team meet at Cole Acres Golf Course. Wisconsin Dells won the team title, with Lancaster in third and Darlington fourth.
Paige Lolury added a 54 to lead the Flying Arrows. Laura Weaver fired a 58 to front the Redbirds. Lauren Pickel chipped in a 61 for Cuba City/Southwestern.
Sehroob Benipal was medalist for Wisconsin Dells with a 48.