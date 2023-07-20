Kiya Steger hasn’t even begun to fully tap her potential as a softball player yet.
Next season could be scary for opposing batters. And pitchers.
“I don’t want to put pressure on her, I don’t want to put a target on her or anything like that. But she’s got a lot of potential,” Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey said after the Bobcats’ 8-2 loss to North Polk in an Iowa Class 4A state consolation game on Tuesday in Fort Dodge.
It was the final game in a breakout second varsity season for Steger, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.
Best of all, the season reached its conclusion at the state tournament.
“It’s like the best feeling we could have had,” Steger said. “We worked so hard in the offseason. We’ve wanted this since Day 1. This has been our goal since Day 1. We worked so hard to get here and I’m just so proud of my teammates.”
That pride should be reflected inward, too.
A junior, Steger finished the season leading the Bobcats in home runs (5) and RBIs (42) while going 14-3 with one save and a 1.50 ERA over 121 innings in the pitching circle. She struck out 132 against 32 walks.
When she isn’t pitching, Steger patrols third base for the Bobcats. She committed just six errors in 92 total chances for a .935 fielding percentage.
“People don’t realize what a great third baseman she is. She’s really a super third baseman,” Massey said. “I think the hitting thing, we’ve got to get her to realize how good she is, because pitchers are starting to pitch around her and she’s chasing a few pitches she shouldn’t chase.
“Great season, great leader. She does so much outside of softball to help build that team chemistry and those types of things. She gets a lot of the credit for bringing the team forward the way she did.”
The season began with the Bobcats flying under the radar.
With Steger leading the way, Western Dubuque finished the season 29-11, challenged for a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship and earned the program’s third trip to the state softball tournament.
All 11 losses came against teams that appeared in the final set of rankings.
“Some of the games we were definitely the underdogs coming in. Nobody really was looking for us at the beginning of the year. We had to show our dominance and get going,” she said. “As the season came on, we definitely grew tighter as a team and it just started clicking more and more. We knew that we could make it here.”
Steger earned the victory in the Bobcats’ 12-2 regional final victory over Maquoketa, scattering seven hits and striking out seven in the five-inning victory. She also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Cardinals had beaten Western Dubuque, 6-3, in the regional semifinals last season, denying the Bobcats a chance to defend their 2021 state championship.
“That was definitely an emotion-high game because we lost to them last year, and we definitely wanted them since last year,” Steger said. “We were going to beat them this year. We were on a mission.”
Steger, who doubled twice and drove in two runs while throwing a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 regional semifinal win over Decorah, didn’t get a chance to play on the 2021 team.
She missed the 2020 COVID season as an eighth-grader, then sat out 2021 with a torn ACL. Last season was her first really getting into the fine intricacies of pitching at the varsity level.
Massey was still looking for minor tweaks and changes at the state tournament to help bring Steger to her max potential.
“I thought she made good strides this year,” Massey said. “If she does the things I think she can do, I think she can raise it up even another notch.”