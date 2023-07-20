071723-Western-Dubuque-SB-7
Western Dubuque’s Kiya Steger sends a pitch to the plate during an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal against Norwalk on Monday in Fort Dodge. Steger is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY / MP Media

Kiya Steger hasn’t even begun to fully tap her potential as a softball player yet.

Next season could be scary for opposing batters. And pitchers.

