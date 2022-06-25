Cole Smith established himself as one of the “Finest in the Field” as a freshman at Southeastern Community College this spring.
Smith, a former Dubuque Senior standout, earned one of just nine spots on the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove Team at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II level. A shortstop in high school, he played five positions — second base, third base and all three outfield spots — for the Blackhawks this season and earned the Gold Glove at third base.
Smith started all 63 games at the Burlington, Iowa, school and made just seven errors in 176 total chances for a .960 fielding percentage. He tallied 82 putouts and 87 assists.
Offensively, Smith hit .304 (68-for-224) out of the leadoff position while finishing seventh in the nation with a school-record 51 walks. He collected 11 doubles, three triples, one home run and 32 RBIs with 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts.
Off the field, Smith posted a 4.0 GPA and earned academic all-region accolades.
Last summer, Smith earned MVP honors at the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb., to lead Dubuque County to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Two other former Dubuque County Legion standouts played for the Blackhawks this season. Casey Perrenoud, a sophomore right-hander from Western Dubuque, went 3-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. Elijah Green, a freshman from Cascade, posted a 3-2 record, 7.30 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.
Fennelly inks pro contract — Loras College graduate Luke Fennelly recently signed with the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers in the United Shore Professional Baseball League. The four-team, Detroit-based independent league plays all of its games in Utica, Mich.
Through Thursday, the shortstop was hitting .231 (3-for-13) with three doubles and three RBIs.
Loras 24th in Learfield standings — Loras finished 24th among NCAA Division III schools in the Learfield Director’s Cup standings, which tabulate each institution’s finish in national championship competitions.
The Duhawks scored 603.50 total points, including 147.5 points this spring from the men’s and women’s track teams. Tufts University won its first-ever Director’s Cup with 1,080 points followed by Johns Hopkins University (1,043) and Middlebury University (1,000.50).
Among American Rivers Conference schools, Wartburg College finished 17th, the University of Dubuque 58th, Nebraska Wesleyan University 70th and Central College 93rd. In total, 326 schools scored points in Division III.
A-R-C appoints Halverson — The A-R-C recently named Hannah Halvorson as its deputy commissioner. She previously served as the ethnic minority and women’s intern for the conference during the 2021-22 academic year. The former Luther College softball player was actively involved in all aspects of the conference operation and administration, including public information, championships, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Stackis to run at Loras — Dubuque Senior sprinter Easton Stackis will continue his track & field career at Loras in the fall. He helped the Rams win an Iowa Class 4A state championship in the 4x400 relay last month in Des Moines.
Miller earns academic honor — Central College’s Lauren Miller, a junior distance runner from Dubuque, earned academic all-American Rivers Conference accolades for the second consecutive season.
