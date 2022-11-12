The Spartans gave themselves a shot.
Unfortunately, the fourth-quarter magic wasn’t there this week and the puzzle pieces didn’t quite fall into place as Central’s 24-21 triumph ended the University of Dubuque’s season on Saturday at Chalmers Field.
Wade Sheets caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gultig with 2:57 remaining in the third to cap a stretch of 21 straight UD points and erase a 17-0 first-half deficit, but the Dutch answered with Cooper Downs’ 2-yard keeper early in the fourth for the game winner.
“All year we’ve hung in there,” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “We had a shot in this game, too. We just came up a little bit short.”
The Spartans entered Saturday with conference championship and playoff aspirations, but the stars didn’t align.
UD needed a victory and a Wartburg loss to Coe to potentially extend its season and create a three-way tie atop the American Rivers Conference. Both scenarios came down to the final minutes, but neither matriculated. Wartburg rallied to defeat Coe, 19-14.
Gultig completed 28 of 42 passes for three touchdowns and 300 yards through the air, and Wade Sheets had a touchdown on 160 yards receiving to lead the Spartans’ offense. CJ Dean had 13 tackles and recovered a fumble for UD defensively.
“This season meant everything to me,” Spartans’ senior defensive lineman Trea Samifua said. “All the guys went hard each and every practice; I feel like we gave it our all. I’m proud of my brothers and thankful for everything. I’m gonna miss these guys. It’s been a hell of a ride.”
Downs opened the scoring for the Dutch with a 2-yard score in the first and tossed a 41-yard pass to Ryan Neu at 12:28 of the second to surge to a 17-0 lead.
But Jamari Jenkins caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Gultig, and the Spartans blocked a field goal attempt as time elapsed in the first half to carry momentum into the locker room, trailing 17-7.
“At halftime we were saying that blocked field goal could have been the play that decided the game,” Zweifel said. Unfortunately, it didn’t.”
It did, however, spawn a spirted comeback effort.
Gultig found a tightly-covered Za’Cameron Brice at 5:56 of the third for a 10-yard touchdown to close the gap to 17-14.
“We’ve been a second-half team all year,” Samifua said. “I love the way my brothers fought through each and every game. It’s been crazy, man. Just a crazy ride.”
Sheets’ 39-yard reception 3 minutes later gave the Spartans their only lead of the game, 21-17.
“I’m really proud of how we played from about 4 minutes left in the second quarter,” Zweifel said. There were a couple opportunities there. It just didn’t work out.
Downs’ second 2-yard scoring run gave the Dutch the lead for good, and the Spartans were unable to muster a serious scoring threat in the fourth.
UD (6-4, 6-2) closed its season having won five of its final six games following a Sept. 24 loss to Wartburg.
“Coach Zweifel told us after the Wartburg game we were going to go on a wining streak,” Samifua said. Ever since that, we won each and every game. We believed in him and he believed in us. Tough loss today, man. It breaks our hearts.”
